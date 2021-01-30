#VACCINEWATCHPH
Coronavirus cases among migrant Filipinos hit 13,938 â€” DFA
Government personnel assist returning OFWs on May 26, 2020 as they register their personal details upon arrival at the Laguindingan Airport in Misamis Oriental.
The STAR/Gerry Lee Gorit

Coronavirus cases among migrant Filipinos hit 13,938 — DFA

(Philstar.com) - January 30, 2021 - 11:05am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Friday night logged 33 more coronavirus infections among overseas Filipinos, bringing its caseload to 13,938.

Of these cases, 4,069 are marked by the agency as active or undergoing treatment.

With 26 new recoveries, the number of migrant Filipinos who beat the virus rose to 13,938.

But deaths hit 950 after the department received reports of five more migrants succumbing to the disease.

What's new today?

  • The DFA said its tally of countries and territories where Filipinos have contracted the disease rose to 85 after it received new reports from a European nation which it did not identify.
  • The COVID-19 task force on Friday announced that it would not be renewing its travel ban on some 36 countries which was hoisted in a bid to keep out new variants of the virus. This, despite the fact that at least 17 cases of a more transmissible variant that emerged in the United Kingdom have been detected in the Philippines.

— Bella Perez-Rubio

