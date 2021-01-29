#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Bangsamoro in talks with Abu Sayyaf, BIFF to return to the fold of the law
This file photo shows the executive building of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.
via The STAR/John Unson

Bangsamoro in talks with Abu Sayyaf, BIFF to return to the fold of the law

(Philstar.com) - January 29, 2021 - 11:14am

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangsamoro government is in talks with the Abu Sayyaf for the extremist group to return to the fold of the law, its chief minister said.

“We are both having dialogue with all the groups including the Abu Sayyaf also in the island provinces,” Bangsamoro Transition Authority chief minister Ahod Ebrahim told a media conference organized by the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines.

Ebrahim also relayed that they are trying to convince the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), a breakaway group of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), to join the government.

“Two groups [of the BIFF] are open to the dialogue. We are working out now more than 900 members of these groups,” Ebrahim, MILF chairman and who is also known as Al Haj Murad Ebrahim, said.  

Ebrahim previously said that some BIFF members were supposed to join the MILF, which now leads the interim government of the Bangsamoro, in time for the autonomous region’s second anniversary but had challenges as some of them had pending arrest warrants.

BIFF leaders Salahudin “Salah” Hasan and Animbang “Commander Karialan” Indong, and dozens of other combatants face complaints over a December 2020 attack on a police station and military detachment in Datu Piang, Maguindanao.

While they are talking with the Abu Sayyaf and the BIFF, Ebrahim said that they are also strengthening their security measures through their interim security group composed of MILF combatants who have not yet been decommissioned, the military and the police.

RELATED: Bangsamoro officials: Address 'open wounds' to curb terrorism

Bangsamoro transition extension

Bangsamoro officials have been urging Malacañang and Congress to allow the BTA to continue working for three more years, citing lack of time for a full transition due to the pandemic.

“We need this extension in order to complete the implementation of the [peace] agreement,” Ebrahim said.

The proposal to extend the life of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority is currently pending in Congress, with the House of Representatives holding last week its first hearing on the measure.

Ebrahim conceded that with only 16 months before the next elections, the timeline for the approval of the measure is “very short,” which is why they hope that President Rodrigo Duterte certifies the bill as urgent.

Malacañang has said that Duterte supports the extension of the Bangsamoro transition process for three more years to 2025, but stressed that a law is needed for this to happen. — Xave Gregorio

ABU SAYYAF BANGSAMORO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
House panel&rsquo;s rejection of ABS-CBN franchise is final, chair says
House panel’s rejection of ABS-CBN franchise is final, chair says
By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
The rejection of ABS-CBN’s application for a fresh franchise by a House committee is already final as no lawmaker appealed...
Headlines
fbfb
Illegal Chinese dredging vessel spotted in Bataan
Illegal Chinese dredging vessel spotted in Bataan
15 hours ago
The coast guard's BRP Panglao (FPB-2402) located the Chinese ship at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday while conducting its maritime...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;ABS-CBN franchise issue best left to next Congress&rsquo;
‘ABS-CBN franchise issue best left to next Congress’
By Edu Punay | 12 hours ago
The franchise issue of broadcast giant ABS-CBN is best left to the next Congress, the chair of the House legislative franchises...
Headlines
fbfb
Beijing to Biden: Containing China is mission impossible
Beijing to Biden: Containing China is mission impossible
12 hours ago
Any attempt to contain China is “mission impossible,” the country’s defense ministry warned the US yesterday,...
Headlines
fbfb
Lorenzana sacks AFP deputy intel chief over &lsquo;NPA list&rsquo;
Lorenzana sacks AFP deputy intel chief over ‘NPA list’
By Romina Cabrera | 12 hours ago
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has sacked the Armed Forces of the Philippines head for intelligence following an erroneous...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
SC appoints ex-Justice Jardeleza as 'friend of court' in anti-terrorism law petitions
SC appoints ex-Justice Jardeleza as 'friend of court' in anti-terrorism law petitions
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The Supreme Court has appointed retired Associate Justice Francis Jardeleza as amicus curiae — to stand as “friend”...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine economy shrank 9.5 percent in 2020
Philippine economy shrank 9.5 percent in 2020
By Czeriza Valencia | 12 hours ago
The economy contracted by a record 9.5 percent last year, buckling under the stress of a prolonged pandemic lockdown and a...
Headlines
fbfb
Bishops willing to be vaccinated in public
Bishops willing to be vaccinated in public
By Robertzon Ramirez | 12 hours ago
Top officials of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines expressed willingness yesterday to publicly receive...
Headlines
fbfb
NBI going after smugglers of vaccines used by PSG
NBI going after smugglers of vaccines used by PSG
By Robertzon Ramirez | 12 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has joined the hunt for the people behind the entry of unregistered COVID-19 vaccines,...
Headlines
fbfb
Warning out on gout drug vs COVID-19
Warning out on gout drug vs COVID-19
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
The Department of Health warned the public yesterday against taking the anti-inflammatory drug Colchicine to treat the coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with