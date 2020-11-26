#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
MNLF leader backs term extension for Bangsamoro Transition Authority
This file photo shows the executive building of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.
via The STAR/John Unson
MNLF leader backs term extension for Bangsamoro Transition Authority
John Unson (Philstar.com) - November 26, 2020 - 11:36am

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A faction of the Moro National Liberation Front favors a three-year extension of the terms of appointed Bangsamoro officials under a chief minister from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

The tenure of Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim — also known as Al Haj Murad — and of 79 other members of the BARMM parliament whom President Rodrigo Duterte appointed last year is valid only until 2022.

MNLF Chairman Muslimin Sema said Thursday that appointed BARMM officials need three more years to fully accomplish the transition process from the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, to the Bangsamoro government.

The BARMM parliament urged Malacañang last week to allow incumbent regional officials to continue working for three more years, citing lack of time for a full transition.

The first ever regional polls for BARMM parliament members are slated for 2022, simultaneous with the nationwide presidential and local elections.

The BARMM replaced the 29-year-old ARMM only last February 2019, a result of two decades of peace talks between the government and the MILF.

Ebrahim, the appointed Bangsamoro chief minister, is chairman of the MILF's central committee.

Sema, leader of the politically active and largest among two blocs in the MNLF, said the coronavirus pandemic caused setbacks in the setting up by the MILF and Malacañang of a fully operational Bangsamoro government.

"Over and above that is the need for ample time for the mutual efforts of the MNLF and the MILF to put in place a durable governance foundation for BARMM," Sema said Thursday.

Duterte meets with BARMM officials

Ebrahim and senior BARMM officials, among them Executive Secretary Abdulraof Macacua, and lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, who is Bangsamoro local government minister, briefed Duterte last Monday on the need for an extension to maintain the momentum of the fledgling Bangsamoro government.

Sinarimbo said Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Carlito Galvez, Jr. and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año were present during their meeting with Duterte in Davao City.

Sinarimbo, who is BARMM's regional spokesperson, said Duterte raised no objections to the proposed extension of terms of Bangsamoro Transition Authority officials.

Sinarimbo said Galvez, who was assigned to the region when he was in the military, told Duterte that OPAPP needs more time to pursue the normalization agenda — including the decommissioning of MILF guerrillas — as part of the Bangsamoro Organic Law.

"The MNLF is one with the MILF in securing lasting peace, in fostering lasting peace and sustainable development in the Moro homeland through good governance," Sema said. 

BANGSAMORO AUTONOMOUS REGION IN MUSLIM MINDANAO BANGSAMORO TRANSITION AUTHORITY MORO ISLAMIC LIBERATION FRONT MORO NATIONAL LIBERATION FRONT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
US delivers unmanned aerial system to Philippine Navy
By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
The United States turned over yesterday a P710-million ($14.79 million) ScanEagle Unmanned Aerial System or UAS to the Philippine...
Headlines
fbfb
DPWH orders execs, personnel to explain
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 13 hours ago
The Department of Public Works and Highways has issued 11 show cause orders against various officials and personnel who could...
Headlines
fbfb
UP climbs to 69th in Asia on QS University Rankings
By Christian Deiparine | 17 hours ago
The University of the Philippines has climbed higher in the list of top Asian universities according to the 2021 QS Asian...
Headlines
fbfb
PACC exec tags nearly a dozen congressmen
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Around a dozen incumbent lawmakers have been tagged in alleged anomalies surrounding public works projects, an official of...
Headlines
fbfb
Learning hubs allowed, student ‘congregation’ prohibited
By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
An official of the Department of Education clarified yesterday that the DepEd will not stop the operation of community learning...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
IBP welcomes arrest of suspect in Palawan lawyer killing
1 hour ago
The Integrated Bar of the Philippines welcomed the arrest of a suspect in the killing of Palawan lawyer as it called for the...
Headlines
fbfb
House panel OKs ‘medicine stockpiling’ bill
By Edu Punay | 13 hours ago
A House panel yesterday approved a bill seeking the stockpiling of medicines for public health emergencies like the current...
Headlines
fbfb
‘FDA guidelines on vapes must adhere with law’
By Paolo Romero | 13 hours ago
Senate President Vicente Sotto III has asked the Food and Drug Administration to guarantee that the guidelines it will issue...
Headlines
fbfb
Government sets price cap on COVID-19 swab tests
By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
The government has imposed a price cap for reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction or RT-PCR swab test for COVID...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP recalls order to release P50,000 aid per COVID-19 cop
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
The Philippine National Police recalled yesterday a memorandum ordering the disbursement of P50,000 for every police officer...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with