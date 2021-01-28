#VACCINEWATCHPH
Philippines records 1,169 new COVID-19 cases; total rises to 519,575
Armed with alcohol sprayers and thermometers, guards scan passengers entering the LRT Line-2 Santolan station in Pasig City as they resume operation on January 22, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

Philippines records 1,169 new COVID-19 cases; total rises to 519,575

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - January 28, 2021 - 4:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines now has 519,575 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after the Department of Health reported 1,169 new infections Thursday.

Of the total cases, 33,427 or 6.4% were active.

Coronavirus deaths increased by 71, raising the death toll to 10,552.

Meanwhile, recoveries reached 475,596 after 60 more people were reported to have beaten the respiratory illness.

 

 

Where most cases were reported

  • Quezon City (general community quarantine) – 57
  • Isabela (modified GCQ) – 54 
  • City of Manila (GCQ) – 42
  • Davao City (GCQ) – 42
  • Rizal (MGCQ) – 42

What’s new today?

  • The country’s Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the coronavirus vaccine developed by British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca. It became the second COVID-19 jab to get the approval needed for it to be rolled out in the government’s immunization program after the vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech.
  • The Philippines ranked 79th among 98 countries evaluated by the Lowy Institute for their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. It trailed its Southeast Asian peers, with Vietnam and Thailand among the best performers.

with report from Xave Gregorio

