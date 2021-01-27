LIVE: Senate hearing on charter change

#VACCINEWATCHPH
MANILA, Philippines — The Senate committees on constitutional amendments and economic affairs will open a hearing on proposed economic amendments to the 1987 Constitution.

Constitutional amendments chair Sen. Francis Pangilinan easier said the discussions will focus on the timeliness of proposals to amend the constitution during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"First of all since there is still Covid and there’s a crisis in the economy, is now the right time to have Charter change?" Pangilinan said in a statement on Monday.

Aside from the timeliness of the proposal, the Senate panel will also tackle whether a constitutional assembly or a constitutional convention will be conducted.

Watch the Senate hearing LIVE, which will start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.

