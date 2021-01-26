#VACCINEWATCHPH
DFA reports 29 new Filipino COVID-19 cases abroad
Repatriates are welcomed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in this August 2020 photo
The STAR/Edd Gumban

DFA reports 29 new Filipino COVID-19 cases abroad

(Philstar.com) - January 26, 2021 - 9:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — The foreign affairs department on Tuesday said 29 more Filipinos abroad have contracted the coronavirus, pushing its overall count to now at 13,857.

In its daily bulletin, the DFA said the today's additional cases came from Asia Pacific and Europe.

Fatalities have stayed at 945 for days now, with no new deaths reported on January 26.

The department's count of Filipino patients who have since recovered is also now at 8,845, with 17 more getting well today.

Some 4,067, meanwhile, remain receiving treatment in 84 countries that have confirmed cases among Filipinos overseas.

To date, the Middle East remains with the highest count of cases at 7,881, with deaths now reaching 606 and recoveries at 4,754.

Asia Pacific follows with 2,759 infections, 21 deaths and 1,967 recoveries.

Europe now accounts for 2,403 Filipinos sick with the COVID-19, 118 dead and 1,588 who got well. The Americas, meanwhile, continue to have 814 infections, 200 deaths and 536 recoveries.

Globally, the number of individuals who have been infected with the COVID-19 is nearing 100 million at 99.80 million by January 26.

Deaths have also reached 2.14 million, while recoveries are at 55.16 million.

In both cases and deaths, the United States continues to have the worst numbers at 25.29 million infections and more than 421,000 fatalities.

India, Brazi, Russia and the United Kingdom follow, while the Philippines with its 516,166 put it at the 32nd spot.

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS MIGRANT FILIPINOS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
