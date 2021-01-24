#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Senate urged to pass P1.5 trillion stimulus bill
The CURES bill (House Bill No. 6920), passed on third and final reading in June last year, seeks allocation of P500 billion for three years for programs anchored on infrastructure spending and job creation, especially in the provinces.
STAR/Boy Santos, file

Senate urged to pass P1.5 trillion stimulus bill

Edu Punay (The Philippine Star) - January 24, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The author of the Coronavirus Unemployment Reduction Economic Stimulus (CURES) in the House of Representatives has called on the Senate to immediately pass the P1.5-trillion stimulus measure to pump prime the economy amid a recession caused by the pandemic.

Camarines Sur Rep. LRay Villafuerte urged senators to immediately pass the proposed measure formulated to aid economic recovery through infrastructure spending and job creation as the country’s recovery from the pandemic appears slower than its neighbors.

The CURES bill (House Bill No. 6920), passed on third and final reading in June last year, seeks allocation of P500 billion for three years for programs anchored on infrastructure spending and job creation, especially in the provinces.

It was crafted to address the impact of the community quarantine – implemented by the government to combat the disease beginning March 2020 – and aims to gear state infrastructure spending “towards maximizing the direct and indirect creation and preservation of jobs” in the countryside.

“In light of the somber forecasts by various international financial institutions that the Philippine economy is heading for a slow recovery, partly because of the government’s relatively smaller fiscal stimulus package, I am appealing to our senators to consider passing the House-approved CURES bill,” he said.

Villafuerte said enacting the law would reset the stalled economy back on its pre-pandemic high-growth path.

It would also serve as an initial booster for President Duterte’s new initiative – the Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag-asa (BP2) program – to decongest Metro Manila by creating a lot more infrastructure jobs in the countryside, he said.

The congressman said greater economic activity resulting from higher infrastructure spending “would boost business and consumer confidence and generate a lot of jobs to offset those that were lost following last year’s economic standstill.”

The measure also seeks to dramatically increase government spending not just on major infrastructure projects but also on health, education, agriculture, local roads infrastructure and livelihood (HEAL) programs.

The bulk of infrastructure projects outlined in the bill would be undertaken in conjunction with the “Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag-Asa” program initiated by Sen. Bong Go and later institutionalized by President Duterte with the issuance of Executive Order (EO) No. 114.

Under the bill, the CURES fund would be available for a wide gamut of projects ranging from barangay health centers and municipal and city hospitals to digital equipment for testing, tele-health services and e-prescriptions to post-harvest facilities, bagsakan centers and food terminals, among others.

Such funds would also be available for infrastructure projects like walking or bicycle lanes; bridges across creeks and irrigation canals; evacuation centers and disaster emergency facilities; roads going to tourist spots, beaches, mountain parks, new business districts or economic zones and hubs for small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Funding would likewise be available for projects like farm-to-market roads, roads connecting communities to schools and health facilities; along with the Enhanced Sustainable Livelihood Program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Enhanced Tupad Program and Barangay Emergency Employment Program of the Department of Labor and Employment and access of micro, small and medium-scale enterprises to credit and financing.

CURES SENATE STIMULUS BILL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
New coronavirus variant in Philippines as early as December 10
New coronavirus variant in Philippines as early as December 10
By Xave Gregorio | 10 hours ago
The new coronavirus variant, B.1.1.7, which is feared to be more infectious, has been in the country over a month before the...
Headlines
fbfb
Coronavirus cases in the Philippines climb to 511,679 with 1,797 new infections
Coronavirus cases in the Philippines climb to 511,679 with 1,797 new infections
8 hours ago
The Department of Health on Saturday logged 1,797 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 511,679.
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte: Families of security forces will also be prioritized in gov't vaccination program
Duterte: Families of security forces will also be prioritized in gov't vaccination program
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 8 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday night said the military, the police, and their families will be among the first to receive...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Premature&rsquo; to say new COVID-19 variant is deadlier, experts say
‘Premature’ to say new COVID-19 variant is deadlier, experts say
By Xave Gregorio | 8 hours ago
It is still “premature” to say that the new coronavirus variant which was first identified in the United Kingdom...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines detects 16 more cases of new COVID-19 variant
Philippines detects 16 more cases of new COVID-19 variant
By Xave Gregorio | 15 hours ago
Health authorities in the Philippines reported that they detected 16 more cases of the new coronavirus variant which is feared...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DOH: Minors among new variant cases in Bontoc
DOH: Minors among new variant cases in Bontoc
By Sheila Crisostomo | 55 minutes ago
Two minors were among the 16 new cases of the more transmissible UK variant of COVID-19 detected in the country, mostly in...
Headlines
fbfb
Saliva test gets nod, but only in PRC labs
Saliva test gets nod, but only in PRC labs
By Sheila Crisostomo | 55 minutes ago
The Department of Health has given the go-signal to the Philippine Red Cross to use saliva samples in detecting the presence...
Headlines
fbfb
UP refutes claims of infiltration, hits NPA student list
UP refutes claims of infiltration, hits NPA student list
By Janvic Mateo | 55 minutes ago
The top official of the University of the Philippines condemned the military’s recent allegations that some colleges...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace defends easing of age restrictions
Palace defends easing of age restrictions
By Christina Mendez | 55 minutes ago
After the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases allowed children 10 years old and above...
Headlines
fbfb
Vegetable prices slowly going down
Vegetable prices slowly going down
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 55 minutes ago
The Department of Agriculture is continuously bringing vegetables to Metro Manila to stabilize the prices of basic commo...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with