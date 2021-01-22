Where clinical trials are planned for the Janssen, Sinovac and Clover vaccines

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Science and Technology on Friday identified the target sites for the planned clinical trials of coronavirus vaccines developed by three pharmaceutical companies which had been given the local regulator's nod.

Belgium-based firm Janssen Pharmaceutica and Chinese drugmakers Sinovac Biotech and Clover Biopharmaceuticals have secured approval from the country's Food and Drug Administration to conduct clinical trials of their COVID-19 shots in the country.

There is no definite date yet for the start of the Phase 3 clinical trials, DOST Undersecretary Rowena Guevara said.

“They intend to start the soonest when the process of determining and preparing their trial sites is completed,” Guevara said in a briefing.

The cities and municipalities where COVID-19 vaccines are targeted to be tested are the following:

Janssen

San Pablo, Laguna

Cabuyao, Laguna

Makati City

and Metro Manila

La Paz, Iloilo

Bacolod City

Clover

Quezon City

Makati City

Taguig City

Las Piñas City

Muntinlupa City

Calamba, Laguna

Dasmariñas, Cavite

Sinovac

Quezon City

Marikina City

Pasay City

Alaminos, Laguna

“What we actually gave to the three companies are the specific barangays where they can conduct their trials,” Guevara said.

Such trials, which involve thousands of participants, are done to determine if COVID-19 vaccine candidates are both safe and effective.

The DOST official said Bharat Biotech signed a confidentiality data agreement with the government on the conduct of Phase 3 trial of its vaccine. The Indian firm also submitted an application for the emergency use of its COVID-19 shot in the Philippines.

The Philippines logged 2,178 additional cases, the biggest daily rise in more than two months. To date, 509,887 people have had COVID-19 in the country. — Gaea Katreena Cabico