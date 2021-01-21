#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Indian firm seeks emergency use approval for COVID-19 vaccine in Philippines
Photo shows Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research and National Institute of Virology.
Bharat Biotech

Indian firm seeks emergency use approval for COVID-19 vaccine in Philippines

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - January 21, 2021 - 3:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — India’s Bharat Biotech submitted an application for the emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in the Philippines, the country’s Food and Drug Administration said Thursday.

Bharat Biotech, which partnered with the Indian Council of Medical Research and National Institute of Virology to develop Covaxin, was the fourth pharmaceutical firm to apply for EUA in the country.

“They submitted an application this morning and pre-evaluation is going on,” FDA Director General told Philstar.com in a text message

Covaxin is an inactivated vaccine that requires two doses. Those who have history of allergies, are immune-compromised, pregnant, breastfeeding mother, have bleeding disorder, fever or any other serious health related issues are not advised to get Covaxin.

Early in January, the Indian government granted the Bharat Biotech vaccine emergency authorization even though Phase 3 clinical trials were yet to be completed.

All India Drug Action Network said then that it was “shocked” and “baffled” by the emergency approval of India’s homegrown vaccine. But the government insisted it will be safe and effective.

So far, only Pfizer has secured EUA for its COVID-19 vaccine from the FDA. An emergency use authorization will allow a new vaccine to be administered in the country.

British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca, Russian drugmaker Gamaleya and China’s Sinovac have pending application before the FDA.

The government’s target is to inoculate 50 to 70 million Filipinos against COVID-19 in 2021 but this hangs on the availability of vaccines, which had been mostly procured by wealthy nations. — with a report from Agence France-Presse

COVID-19 VACCINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines set to receive COVID-19 shots from COVAX facility
Philippines set to receive COVID-19 shots from COVAX facility
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. and Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said in a joint release that the Philippines received...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte tells Galvez, Duque to leave Senate if&hellip;
Duterte tells Galvez, Duque to leave Senate if…
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
President Duterte has permitted two of his Cabinet secretaries to again attend the Senate inquiry tomorrow on the government’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Diokno, 6 other BSP execs sued over national ID deal
Diokno, 6 other BSP execs sued over national ID deal
By Czeriza Valencia | 16 hours ago
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno and six other BSP officials were charged with graft before the Office...
Headlines
fbfb
Senator blames FDA for vaccine procurement woes
Senator blames FDA for vaccine procurement woes
By Paolo Romero | 16 hours ago
The Food and Drug Administration appeared to have exercised powers beyond the mandate of the law, causing delays and confusion...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo ready to take vaccine in public
Robredo ready to take vaccine in public
By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo is “more than ready” to take COVID-19 vaccine shots in public to allay fears of its...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Amid quit call, Galvez stresses efforts to bring vaccine prices down
Amid quit call, Galvez stresses efforts to bring vaccine prices down
By Christian Deiparine | 13 minutes ago
Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. on Thursday rejected a call for him to resign over allegations that the administration's highly...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines logs 1,783 new COVID-19 cases as total hits 507,717
Philippines logs 1,783 new COVID-19 cases as total hits 507,717
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 15 minutes ago
Of the total confirmed cases, 30,126 or 5.9% are active cases.
Headlines
fbfb
Pimentel off the hook for going out while waiting for COVID-19 test results
Pimentel off the hook for going out while waiting for COVID-19 test results
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
The Department of Justice has thrown out a complaint against Sen. Koko Pimentel — who went out in public while waiting...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH to push for second COVID-19 test on fifth day of arrival from abroad
DOH to push for second COVID-19 test on fifth day of arrival from abroad
3 hours ago
In a briefing Thursday, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the department will recommend to the government’s...
Headlines
fbfb
UP under surveillance even while accord was in place, general confirms
UP under surveillance even while accord was in place, general confirms
3 hours ago
Even before the University of the Philippines-Department of National Defense pact was scrapped earlier this week, state forces...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with