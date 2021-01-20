COVID-19 death toll in Philippines passes 10,000

MANILA, Philippines — Nearly a year since authorities confirmed the first known case, more than 10,000 people who had the coronavirus disease have died in the Philippines, the Department of Health reported Wednesday.

Sixty-four new deaths were logged, raising the fatality count to 10,042. These include 57 deaths that happened in January, six in December and one in October.

Meanwhile, 1,862 more people got infected, bringing the country’s caseload to 505,939. Eight-seven percent of the additional cases occurred within the last two weeks.

The department also announced 765 more patients recovered from COVID-19, taking total recoveries to 466,993.

Active cases or the people undergoing quarantine or treatment accounted for 28,904 or 5.7% of the total infected.

Where most cases were reported

Zamboanga City (modified general community quarantine) – 206

Davao City (GCQ) – 109

Kalinga (MGCQ) – 102

Quezon City (GCQ) – 77

Benguet (MGCQ) – 74

What’s new today?

The DOH confirmed that eight people on the same flight as the country’s first confirmed case of the more contagious coronavirus variant tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in the country. Additionally, five close contacts of the 29-year-old real estate agent were found to be positive for the disease.

DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III and vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. visited the cold storage management and logistics warehouse of UNILAB in Laguna in preparation for the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines. They also checked the cold storage facility in the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine.

The country's Food and Drug Administration said donated COVID-19 vaccines will still need emergency use approval before they will be allowed for use in the Philippines.

— with report from Xave Gregorio