Guevarra: NBI forensic exam in Dacera case done
Photo lifted from Christine Dacera's Instagram account.
Instagram/xtinedacera

Guevarra: NBI forensic exam in Dacera case done

(Philstar.com) - January 18, 2021 - 10:32am

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation has completed its forensic examination on the body of flight attendant Christine Dacera, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Monday, adding releasing thos results will be up to the bureau.

He added that the bureau is now coordinating with the Makati Medical Center, where Dacera was rushed after she was found unconscious, on related issues.

In a message to reporters, Guevarra said the NBI “has completed its forensic examination of tissues obtained from the subject’s remains.”

The DOJ chief however refused to disclose the results of the autopsy. “I will leave it to the NBI to release the results,” Guevarra said.

The NBI is conducting a separate probe from the Philippine National Police that first handled the investigation into Dacera’s case, which Guevarra noted was “not thorough enough.”

The PNP filed a rape with homicide rap against the 11 known companions of Dacera but the Office of the City Prosecutor of Makati referred the complaint for preliminary investigation.

Five of the respondents submitted their defenses during the hearing last week while the PNP moved to rest the preliminary investigation citing pending results on other tests done on Dacera’s body.

Meanwhile, Guevarra said that the NBI digital forensic team has now moved to examine the data in the mobile phones of persons of interest.

The NBI last week invited the 12 men billeted at Room 2207 of the City Garden Grand Hotel in Makati City, which Dacera and her friends visited in the New Year’s Eve party. A 13th person of interest has also appeared before the bureau. — Kristine Joy Patag with report from The STAR/Ralph Edwin Villanueva

