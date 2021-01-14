#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES

Go: Government eyeing COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Q1

(The Philippine Star) - January 14, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The national government is targeting to start the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines before the end of the first quarter of the year, Sen. Bong Go said yesterday.

“We are expecting COVID-19 vaccination to start soon and we are assuring the public that we will buy only safe vaccines,” Go said during an ambush interview after distributing assistance to hundreds of fire victims and tricycle drivers in Obando, Bulacan.

As chair of the Senate committee on health, the senator said he would see to it that the poor and vulnerable sectors would be prioritized for the vaccine.

However, he continued to urge the government to ramp up its information dissemination campaign to build vaccine confidence among Filipinos.

He said the campaign for vaccination, as well as its benefits, should be understood by every Filipino.

“Many of our countrymen are afraid of the vaccines. They have an attitude toward it. You should be the first so you can teach them,” he told vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. who was present at the aid distribution.

He also urged Galvez to ensure the safety, efficacy and adequacy of supply of the vaccines.

Go appealed to concerned agencies to ensure the systematic distribution of the vaccines, saying that the vaccines should reach all corners of the country.

To also help ensure a more efficient distribution of vaccines, Go said he is supporting the move of some local government units to sign deals for the purchase of their own vaccines through a tripartite agreement.

He, however, urged Galvez to formulate a process to expedite the vaccine procurement of LGUs.

He said he is also pleased with the cooperation between the government and private sector to meet the country’s vaccine needs.

After the distribution of assistance in Obando, Bulacan, Go attended the launching of the 98th Malasakit Center at the Casimiro A. Ynares Sr. Memorial Hospital in Rodriguez, Rizal.

COVID-19
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gov't urged to call off Sinovac purchase after vaccine shows 50% efficacy in Brazil
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 10 hours ago
(Updated 3:37 p.m.) Sen. Francis Pangilinan is calling on the government to cancel its procurement of 25 million doses of...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines confirms first case of new COVID-19 variant
By Christian Deiparine | 4 hours ago
(Updated) Health authorities on Wednesday night reported the country's first case from the new variant of the coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
Makati hotel unaware of multiple guests in Dacera’s room in reply to DOT
By Rosette Adel | 8 hours ago
The hotel in Makati City implicated in the death of flight attendant Christine Dacera on Friday responded to the show cause...
Headlines
fbfb
1,453 new cases push Philippines' COVID-19 tally to 492,700
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
The fatality count hit 9,699 with 146 more patients succumbing to the respiratory illness.
Headlines
fbfb
A roundup of local governments who secured vaccine deals in advance
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
(Updated 1:41 p.m.) Here's a running list of local governments who have secured vaccine doses for their localities. ...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Sotto: Only economic Cha-cha has chance in Senate
By Paolo Romero | 37 minutes ago
Charter change is likely to succeed at the Senate only if economic provisions are changed, but the chamber can address President...
Headlines
fbfb
Terrorist threat remains real – UN
By Pia Lee-Brago | 37 minutes ago
The threat of terrorism remains real and even direct for many countries, the United Nations counterterrorism chief warned...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines bans poultry imports from 3 countries over bird flu
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 37 minutes ago
The Department of Agriculture has issued a temporary ban on the importation of domestic and wild birds and its products from...
Headlines
fbfb
Go: Government eyeing COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Q1
January 14, 2021 - 12:00am
The national government is targeting to start the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines before the end of the first quarter of the year, Sen. Bong Go said yesterday.
Headlines
fbfb
With claim that all jabs are same, Duterte defends Sinovac purchase
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday renewed his trust for COVID-19 vaccines developed by China, even going as far as claiming...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with