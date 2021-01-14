Go: Government eyeing COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Q1

MANILA, Philippines — The national government is targeting to start the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines before the end of the first quarter of the year, Sen. Bong Go said yesterday.

“We are expecting COVID-19 vaccination to start soon and we are assuring the public that we will buy only safe vaccines,” Go said during an ambush interview after distributing assistance to hundreds of fire victims and tricycle drivers in Obando, Bulacan.

As chair of the Senate committee on health, the senator said he would see to it that the poor and vulnerable sectors would be prioritized for the vaccine.

However, he continued to urge the government to ramp up its information dissemination campaign to build vaccine confidence among Filipinos.

He said the campaign for vaccination, as well as its benefits, should be understood by every Filipino.

“Many of our countrymen are afraid of the vaccines. They have an attitude toward it. You should be the first so you can teach them,” he told vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. who was present at the aid distribution.

He also urged Galvez to ensure the safety, efficacy and adequacy of supply of the vaccines.

Go appealed to concerned agencies to ensure the systematic distribution of the vaccines, saying that the vaccines should reach all corners of the country.

To also help ensure a more efficient distribution of vaccines, Go said he is supporting the move of some local government units to sign deals for the purchase of their own vaccines through a tripartite agreement.

He, however, urged Galvez to formulate a process to expedite the vaccine procurement of LGUs.

He said he is also pleased with the cooperation between the government and private sector to meet the country’s vaccine needs.

After the distribution of assistance in Obando, Bulacan, Go attended the launching of the 98th Malasakit Center at the Casimiro A. Ynares Sr. Memorial Hospital in Rodriguez, Rizal.