VP tells solons: Direct energies to COVID-19 response instead of charter change

MANILA, Philippines — Lawmakers pushing to amend the 1987 Constitution should instead focus on legislation that could help the country respond better to the coronavirus pandemic and recover from its impact, Vice President Leni Robredo said Sunday.
Calls for changes to the charter resurfaced last week in both chambers of Congress, which some fear could pave the way for extending officials' term in office, with only 16 months away from the next general elections.
Robredo in her weekly radio show sought to remind that the country putting time for matters not related to the pandemic had led to its response being named as among the worst in Asia, citing international findings.
"Isa sa mga tinuturong dahilan [ay] kulang 'yung policy support para ma-cushion 'yung epekto ng pandemya," she said over DZXL. "Eh itong policy support manggagaling 'to both sa executive at legislative tapos nag-iisip tayo ngayon ng charter change."
(One of the factors being pointed out is the lack in policy support to cushion the effects of the pandemic. This has to come from both the executive and legislative and yet we are thinking now of charter change.)
Speaker Lord Allan Velasco had directed congressmen to restart discussions on amendments to economic provisions despite just months ago saying there would be no more time for the matter.
In the Senate, a resolution was also filed calling for limited changes, including on the vaguely put "democratic representation" by two pro-administration allies.
"During the pandemic nakapasa tayo ng anti-terror law, napasara 'yung ABS-CBN tapos ngayon naman magcha-charter change tayo?" Robredo added. "Hindi pa ba tayo natututo na 'yung energies at atensyon natin i-focus sa mga bagay na hindi magpapahirap sa ating mga kababayan?"
(We passed the anti-terror law and ABS-CBN was closed down amid the pandemic, and now we're pushing for charter change? Have we not learned to focus our energies and attention to things that would not burden our people?
The chances of charter change coming to fruition remain unclear to date, with no attempts so far succeeding in President Rodrigo Duterte's four years in office despite his administration having a supermajority in the House.
Senators usually allied with the president have also been silent on the said proposals, but a caucus may soon be held. All four members of the minority bloc have vowed as well to oppose the calls.
In discussions with Duterte, Senate leader Vicente Sotto III said the president wanted changes in the party list system in Congress, saying some had been allied with the communist armed movement.
But for Robredo, fixing sectoral representation in the House should focus on preventing it from being abused, particularly by those who do not truly represent their sectors.
"Maraming mga mayayaman, hindi naman talaga kasali sa sector, na para lang ma-perpetuate sa kapangyarihan, gumagawa ng sariling grupo at sila'y nagkakaroon ng pagkakataon kasi sila 'yung may resources," she said.
(There are those rich and not belonging to the marginalized but are elected in power by creating groups they have the resources.)
Still, she said resolving issues in the party list system should not be from opening up the constitution.
Amending the charter may be done in three ways: Congress convening as a constituent assembly, putting up a separate body that is the constitutional convention, or by people's initiative.
There had been various attempts to change the constitution since it was ratified in 1987, but none had made its way. The charter was the result of the bloodless revolt a year before that, after the decades-long regime of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos. — Christian Deiparine
The consultative committee, tasked with drafting a new constitution, eyes the removal of the impeachment power of Congress over justices of the Constitutional Court, one of the proposed three Supreme Courts under the draft charter.
READ: Concom eyes 3 supreme courts
Concom proposes that the impeachment of justices in Constitutional Court be decided instead by the 15-member Supreme Court.
The proposed Constitutional Court will have a presiding justice appointed by the Supreme Court and six associate justices with two appointees each from three branches of government.
LIST: Controversial features of proposed federal charter by House sub-committee
— with Edu Punay
Speaker Lord Allan Velasco says he wants to "liberalize the restrictive economic provisions in the Constitution" upon authoring Resolution of Both Houses 2, that seeks to emdn the 1987 Constitution.
The House leader adds that they propose to amend certain sections of Articles XII (National Patrimony and Economy), XIV (Education, Science and Technology, Arts, Culture and Sports) and XVI (General Provisions) to add the phrase "unless otherwise provided by law."
"As global economies slowly start to reopen, we cannot allow the Philippines to lag behind in terms of investments and opportunities. We need to seize the momentum if we are to fully recover from the economic devastation of COVID-19," Velasco says in a statement.
Two senators have filed a resolution to convene the 18th Congress as a constituent assembly to introduce limited amendments to the 1987 Constitution.
Sens. Bato dela Rosa and Francis Tolentino filed Resolution of Both Houses No. 2 on December 7, which seeks to revise the constitution "limited to the provisions on democratic representation and the economic provisions of the Constitution."
"WHEREAS, against the backdrop mounting economic and health concerns brought about by the pandemic, it is important to ensure that the subsequent national policies and strategies for the rehabilitation of our nation be responsive to the needs of our people in order to bring about genuine economic growth and sustainable development," the resolution reads.
House of Representatives leaders meet on Wednesday to discuss Charter change.
House constitutional amendments panel chair Alfredo Garbin tells Philstar.com that Speaker Lord Allan Velasco gave a directive to tackle proposed amendments to restrictive economic provisions in the Constitution.
"It’s long overdue, ours is a 33-year-old Constitution of which it’s restrictive economic provisions no longer conforms to the needs of time," Garbin says. — Xave Gregorio
House leaders met today to discuss Charter change. House constitutional amendments panel chair Alfredo Garbin tells @PhilstarNews that Speaker Lord Allan Velasco gave a directive to tackle proposed amendments to restrictive economic provisions in the Constitution pic.twitter.com/VDIsFWnMXG— Xave Gregorio (@XaveGregorio) January 6, 2021
President Duterte does not intend to stay in power beyond his term, Malacañang said yesterday, as it maintained that the 2022 elections can only be postponed if the 1987 Constitution is amended.
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque says the only elections that can be deferred are those that are not stated in the constitution like the barangay polls.
"It (postponing the 2022 elections) can never be an option for Malacañang unless the Constitution is amended," Roque says, noting that the Constitution specifies the date of the election of the President, Vice President, representatives, and senators.
"The President is not interested in extending his term and he leaves it to the Filipino people, the sovereign people, to decide if they want to amend the Constitution to postpone the elections," he adds.
The constitution states that the regular election for President, Vice-President, senators, and members of the House of Representatives shall be held on the second Monday of May. — The STAR/Alexis Romero
An attempt at the House of Representatives to change the 1987 Constitution to give local officials five-year terms will not prosper in the upper house of Congress, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon says Monday.
"If the House of Representatives would insist on passing Cha-cha, make it a point to include their return address, because the Senate and the Filipino people will not accept it," he says in a press statement.
He says charter change is not among the Senate's priorities, echoing an earlier statement from Senate President Vicente Sotto III.
The House committee on constitutional amendments reportedly approved in a closed-door meeting last week a resolution that would give House members and other local officials five-year terms from the current three-year terms.
The same resolution also adds the phrase "unless otherwise provided by law" to economic provisions in the charter.
