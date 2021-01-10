VP tells solons: Direct energies to COVID-19 response instead of charter change

MANILA, Philippines — Lawmakers pushing to amend the 1987 Constitution should instead focus on legislation that could help the country respond better to the coronavirus pandemic and recover from its impact, Vice President Leni Robredo said Sunday.

Calls for changes to the charter resurfaced last week in both chambers of Congress, which some fear could pave the way for extending officials' term in office, with only 16 months away from the next general elections.

Robredo in her weekly radio show sought to remind that the country putting time for matters not related to the pandemic had led to its response being named as among the worst in Asia, citing international findings.

"Isa sa mga tinuturong dahilan [ay] kulang 'yung policy support para ma-cushion 'yung epekto ng pandemya," she said over DZXL. "Eh itong policy support manggagaling 'to both sa executive at legislative tapos nag-iisip tayo ngayon ng charter change."

(One of the factors being pointed out is the lack in policy support to cushion the effects of the pandemic. This has to come from both the executive and legislative and yet we are thinking now of charter change.)

Speaker Lord Allan Velasco had directed congressmen to restart discussions on amendments to economic provisions despite just months ago saying there would be no more time for the matter.

In the Senate, a resolution was also filed calling for limited changes, including on the vaguely put "democratic representation" by two pro-administration allies.

"During the pandemic nakapasa tayo ng anti-terror law, napasara 'yung ABS-CBN tapos ngayon naman magcha-charter change tayo?" Robredo added. "Hindi pa ba tayo natututo na 'yung energies at atensyon natin i-focus sa mga bagay na hindi magpapahirap sa ating mga kababayan?"

(We passed the anti-terror law and ABS-CBN was closed down amid the pandemic, and now we're pushing for charter change? Have we not learned to focus our energies and attention to things that would not burden our people?

The chances of charter change coming to fruition remain unclear to date, with no attempts so far succeeding in President Rodrigo Duterte's four years in office despite his administration having a supermajority in the House.

Senators usually allied with the president have also been silent on the said proposals, but a caucus may soon be held. All four members of the minority bloc have vowed as well to oppose the calls.

In discussions with Duterte, Senate leader Vicente Sotto III said the president wanted changes in the party list system in Congress, saying some had been allied with the communist armed movement.

But for Robredo, fixing sectoral representation in the House should focus on preventing it from being abused, particularly by those who do not truly represent their sectors.

"Maraming mga mayayaman, hindi naman talaga kasali sa sector, na para lang ma-perpetuate sa kapangyarihan, gumagawa ng sariling grupo at sila'y nagkakaroon ng pagkakataon kasi sila 'yung may resources," she said.

(There are those rich and not belonging to the marginalized but are elected in power by creating groups they have the resources.)

Still, she said resolving issues in the party list system should not be from opening up the constitution.

Amending the charter may be done in three ways: Congress convening as a constituent assembly, putting up a separate body that is the constitutional convention, or by people's initiative.

There had been various attempts to change the constitution since it was ratified in 1987, but none had made its way. The charter was the result of the bloodless revolt a year before that, after the decades-long regime of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos. — Christian Deiparine