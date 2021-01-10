#VACCINEWATCHPH
Roman Catholic devotees wearing face masks, face shields and observing social distancing to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus attend mass on a road near Quiapo church in Manila on January 9, 2021, during the annual celebration of the feast of the Black Nazarene.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - January 10, 2021 - 9:00am

The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic center of Metro Manila and other areas across the country. (Can't view the updates below? Click here)

Christine Dacera’s parents want medico-legal examiner sacked
16 hours ago
The parents of Christine Dacera want a Scene of the Crime Operatives medico-legal officer immediately sacked for his supposed...
Palace studying extension of travel bans
By Christina Mendez | 9 hours ago
Malacañang will be reviewing the threat of the United Kingdom and South African variants of COVID-19 in the next few...
What we know so far: Death of flight attendant Christine Dacera
4 days ago
Government urged to provide free face masks, shields to poor
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 9 hours ago
Amid the continuing threat of COVID-19, Sen. Bong Go reminded the public to strictly adhere to government-imposed protocols,...
House leaders laud enactment of additional pandemic response measure
By Edu Punay | 9 hours ago
House leaders yesterday lauded President Duterte for the timely enactment of additional measures in response to the COVID-19...
Latest
Nazarene faithful pray for end of pandemic
By Robertzon Ramirez | 9 hours ago
Thousands of Roman Catholic faithful fulfilled their vows to an image believed to be miraculous, many of them praying for...
House supermajority coalition split on Cha-cha
By Edu Punay | 9 hours ago
The proposal to amend the 1987 Constitution while the nation continues to face the coronavirus pandemic has split the supermajority...
Over a dozen resource persons to attend Senate hearing on vaccines
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 9 hours ago
Over a dozen resource persons have been summoned by the Senate constituting the committee of the whole tomorrow to find out...
Lower income LGUs won’t be left out of vaccine program
By Romina Cabrera | 9 hours ago
Lower-income local government units will not be left out of the government’s vaccination program, the Department of...
Twitter out to silence me – Trump
January 10, 2021 - 12:00am
US President Donald Trump on Friday accused Twitter of conspiring with his political enemies “to silence me,” after the social media platform permanently suspended his account.
