Mark Lapid returns to TIEZA as COO

MANILA, Philippines — Actor and former Pampanga Governor Mark Lapid has been appointed chief operating officer of the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) for the third time.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea confirmed President Rodrigo Duterte's approval of Lapid's nomination in a letter to the TIEZA Board of Directors dated Jan. 5, 2021 — a copy of which was obtained by ABS-CBN News and DWIZ Newscenter.

Lapid, the son of Sen. Manuel "Lito" Lapid, was first appointed by former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo as acting general manager of the Philippine Tourism Authority (PTA) in 2008. A year later, when the PTA was reorganized through the Tourism Act of 2009 to form TIEZA, Lapid continued to lead the tourism department's attached agency as COO.

He was appointed by President Benigno Aquino III to the same position in 2014 but gave up the post in 2016 to pursue a senatorial bid that failed.

Lapid also served as governor of Pampanga from 2004 to 2007.