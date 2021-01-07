PAGASA: New LPA seen over Mindanao but unlikely to intensify

MANILA, Philippines — PAGASA on Thursday said it is monitoring a new low pressure area south of the country, which remains unlikely to intensify but could still bring rains.

The state weather bureau in its afternoon forecast said the LPA was last seen at 265 kilometers east southeast of Davao City and is brought by the prevailing Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone in Mindanao.

While it has a low chance of becoming the Philippines' first storm this 2021, the agency southern Mindanao could see rains as a result of the new weather disturbance.

A total of 22 storms hit the country last year, the strong being Super Typhoon Rolly (international name Goni) but the deadliest being Typhoon Ulysses (international name Vamco).

The onset of the La Niña, which was first declared in October, is also expected to prevail until March 2021, where above normal rainfall conditions are expected.

PAGASA said in one of its forecasts this week that it is expecting at least one storm by this month.

Still, no other disturbance is expected to enter the country in the next three days, apart from the LPA in sight, which forecasters said could dissipate in the next few hours.

Weather on Friday, meanwhile, is expected to be fair in Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon, but still with chances of rain yet no thunderstorms.

Bicol Region, Cagayan Valley and the Cordillera Administration Region, however, will see cloudy skies and scattered rains.

This weather condition is also expected over Visayas and some parts of Mindanao due to the effects of the LPA.

The remaining parts of Mindanao, in turn, will see fair weather with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Gale warning has also been raised in the following areas, as PAGASA warns of waves reaching as high as 2.8 to 4.5 meters:

Batanes

Babuyan Islands

Cagayan

Isabela

Ilocos norte

Ilocos sur

La Union

Pangasinan

The string of typhoons late last year had submerged many provinces in Luzon, including Marikina City in Metro Manila.

Such had pushed the government to declare a state of calamity over the entire island which remains until now after millions were affected and scores were dead.

While a task force has since been formed to lead rehabilitation efforts, it has yet to provide updates on the rebuilding of many communities. — Christian Deiparine