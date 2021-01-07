PSG to submit monthly report on vaccine's effects on staff who received jab â€” Duque

MANILA, Philippines — Health Secretary Francisco Duque III has directed the Presidential Security Group to submit a monthly report on potential adverse effects of the unregistered vaccine administered on their staff.

In an interview with ANC’s “Headstart,” Duque said he has also talked to PSG commander, Brig. Gen. Jesus Durante III on turning over a list of those who were inoculated with the vaccine, although he admitted that this is still a work in progress.

“He (Durante) agreed to turn over the list and a monitoring system for adverse events following immunization. A system has been put in place and they need to adopt this and submit to us a monitoring report on a monthly basis,” Duque said.

The health secretary maintained that the PSG’s administration of a vaccine that has yet to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration is dangerous, noting that “it didn’t go through the regulatory, scientific evaluation by the government agencies such as the FDA.”

Duque also said that he was not informed of the PSG’s action and urged to wait for the results of government investigation into the issue.

Doubts, however, have been raised on the ongoing probes as President Rodrigo Duterte and the Malacañang defending the PSG amid mounting criticism. Other top officials of the government said the use of the unauthorized vaccines is "justified" and the president's guards should even be lauded for their action, supposedly in line with their duty to protect the chief executive.

The president had told his security detail to keep mum on the details of their vaccination, as he warned the Congress of a potential “crisis” should it compel his guards to explain.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines had already called off its investigation following Duterte’s statements, while the FDA and the National Bureau of Investigation said they would proceed with their probes. — Kristine Joy Patag