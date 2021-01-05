#VACCINEWATCHPH
Despite Duterte's order, NBI probe into PSG's use of unauthorized vaccine to continue
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte joins the Presidential Security Group to celebrate its 122nd anniversary at the PSG compound on June 26, 2019.
Presidential photo/Karl Norman Alonzo
(Philstar.com) - January 5, 2021 - 11:54am

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation will continue to look into the Presidential Security Group's use of unauthorized COVID-19 vaccines, amid President Rodrigo Duterte rushing to his security detail's defense and ordering to stay mum amid government probes.

NBI Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin, also bureau spokesperson, told CNN Philippines’ The Source that they will continue their investigation unless Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra’s order for probe is withdrawn.

Duterte in a public address on Monday again defended his security detail from their use of unauthorized COVID-19 vaccines, even warning the Congress of a “little crisis.” Should the Senate continue its investigation, Duterte said he will ask the PSG to “just shut up.”

Duterte’s latest remark is just the latest of statements defending the PSG’s action, seemingly absolving them of accountability even when government investigations are underway. Other top officials of the government said the use of the unauthorized vaccines is "justified" and the president's guards should even be lauded for their action, supposedly in line with their duty to protect the chief executive.

But the NBI, for its part, said it will continue its investigation citing Guevarra’s order, which directs the bureau to look into the reported “importation, sale, offering for sale, distribution, administration and inoculation of COVID-19 vaccines that are not authorized by or registered with the Food and Drug Administration.”

Lavin said they will course through their invitation for PSG chief Brigadier General Jesus Durante to the Armed Forces of the Philippines—which already called off its probe before it can even start, following Duterte’s statements—in the following days.

“We have yet to check how the AFP will respond to our maybe an invitation,” Lavin said, adding that the PSG can send their representative or lawyer on the case.

The NBI official added that if the PSG will not respond, “the investigation will continue and we will build up the case on independent evidence.”

Guevarra has earlier stressed that "laws on vaccine approval and administration be strictly observed for the benefit of everyone.” Under Section 11 of the FDA law, manufacture, importation, sale, offering for sale, distribution, transfer, promotion of any health product that is unregistered with the FDA is prohibited. A penalty of fine and/or imprisonment may be imposed on the violator.

Probe to cover vaccination of POGO workers

Lavin also said they have sent a communication to the Food and Drug Administration on vaccines already registered in the country, or which have submitted for registration. He added that they will also reach out to the Bureau of Customs on importation of the vaccines and how they have reached our shores.

While the agencies have made independent statements on the unauthorized vaccines — with the BOC stopping short of calling it smuggling due to lack of details — Lavin stressed that prefer to have the agencies being investigation make a proper statement on the issue.

“We cannot hold on to their open statements, we want it in black and white so we can use it in courts of law if this will go to the courts of law,” the NBI official explained.

Lavin also said they will also reach out to civic leader Tereista Ang-See who alleged that 100,000 Chinese nationals, including Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators workers, have already been vaccinated.

“Hopefully, we can get enough information on that — their whereabouts, their identities, how it happened,” he added.

Guevarra has ordered the NBI to submit a progress report on its probe ten days after the receipt of the order. — Kristine Joy Patag

NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION PRESIDENTIAL SECURITY GROUP RODRIGO DUTERTE
