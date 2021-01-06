'Fearless in fighting': Palace mourns death of MMDA chair Danilo Lim

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang mourned the death of Metropolitan Manila Development Authority General Manager Chairman Danilo Lim and praised him for his service to the administration.



"The Palace expresses its deep condolences to the family, loved ones and colleagues of Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairman Danilo Lim who died before 8 a.m. this morning at the age of 65," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement.



"MMDA Chair Lim served the Duterte administration with professionalism, competence and integrity. He would be dearly missed. May the perpetual light shine upon him, and may his soul, through the mercy of the Almighty, rest in eternal peace," he added.



Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo said Lim was "fearless in fighting for what he believes in, especially with respect to political abuses and related issues." He noted that Lim was spokesman of the Reform the Armed Forces Movement, participated in a coup attempt against the administration of former president Corazon Aquino in 1989, and called for the ouster of former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo in 2007.



"Behind the exterior of gentleness and humility was an ironclad ferocity of a man trained in the art of warfare and strategy and deep seated conviction of protecting the people’s welfare," Panelo said.



"The retired Brigadier General was widely known as a man of principle and a true gentleman. It was his unblemished character and reputation for hard work that served as the foundation for President Duterte's decision to appoint Brig. Gen. Lim as the Chairman of the MMDA. The loss of Chairman Lim will surely be felt across the bureaucracy and the military he served with distinction," he added.