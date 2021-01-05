#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
PhilHealth: Contribution hike deferred until Congress amends UHC law
This undated file photo shows a sign board of PhilHealth in one of its offices
File
PhilHealth: Contribution hike deferred until Congress amends UHC law
Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - January 5, 2021 - 6:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — State insurer PhilHealth on Tuesday said it would defer its contribution hike until Congress passes an amendment to the Universal Health Care law, which mandates the increase that many appealed to delay as the country reels from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency's president and CEO Dante Gierran in a statement said PhilHealth will continue to collect premium contribution at 3% in place of the supposed 3.5% beginning this year.

Such followed President Rodrigo Duterte's pronouncement late Monday night and before that, calls from lawmakers to call off the hike given the COVID-19 crisis.

"The interim arrangement will be good until Congress is able to pass a new law allowing the deferment," Gierran said. "Should there be no new legislation passed for this purpose, the state health insurer will proceed with the schedule premium rate and ceiling."

The hike means those earning below P10,000 would have to pay premiums of P350 beginning this month. Those earning from P10,000 to P69,999, meanwhile, will pay premiums of between P350 and P2,449, while those with salaries of P70,000 or higher will pay P2,450 a month.

He added that per the new deal, the ceiling salary would remain at P60,000 instead of P70,000.

In the Senate, Sen. Imee Marcos had filed a measure that would forego implementing the increase in 2021, while at the House, Rep. Stella Quimbo (Marikina) proposed that the president be allowed to suspend hike contribution "when public interest so requires."

Speaker Lord Allan Velasco said too that they are ready to review the UHC law for a possible amendment.

PhilHealth's statement tonight did not include until when the agency would put off rolling out the increase, but Rey Baleña, a spokesperson, said that "given the support and commitment of Congress, it will not take that long."

Before Duterte's remarks, officials of the agency conceded that their hands are tied to implement the increase. 

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III had said as well that the hike is needed to "ensure the long-term actuarial sustainability of the system."

This move, while enshrined in the law, has met criticism even from senators, who said PhilHealth should first clean its ranks of corruption allegation before it rolls out the hike.

PhilHealth had figured in a series of controversy in 2020, after a whistleblower alleged that officials amassed some P15 billion in fraudulent schemes.

Such had led to a change in leadership within the agency, including charges filed against accused officials before the Ombudsman. — with a report from Prinz Magtulis

PHILIPPINE HEALTH INSURANCE CORPORATION RODRIGO DUTERTE UNIVERSAL HEALTH CARE LAW
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DOT issues show cause order vs Makati hotel after demise of flight attendant
By Rosette Adel | 7 hours ago
The Department of Tourism on Tuesday issued a show cause order calling on a hotel in Makati City to explain why its accreditation...
Headlines
fbfb
CHR to probe death of flight attendant Christine Dacera
6 hours ago
"As one of the sectors who most experience abuse, the government must ensure that greater protection be accorded to women....
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte tells PSG to 'shut up' on use of smuggled COVID-19 vaccines during probe
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
“I will not elaborate on it but do not force my hand to meddle into this affair because maybe I will not, I am not so...
Headlines
fbfb
Small groups, like PSG, can get special vaccine permits – FDA
By Xave Gregorio | 9 hours ago
FDA Director General Eric Domingo told President Rodrigo Duterte in a briefing that the agency can issue compassionate special...
Headlines
fbfb
Hontiveros wants China included in travel ban over new coronavirus variant
8 hours ago
Opposition Senator Risa Hontiveros called Tuesday on the government to include China in the Philippines’ travel ban...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Another Western drugmaker to seek emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine in Philippines
By Alexis Romero | 52 minutes ago
Another Western manufacturer of COVID-19 vaccine is expected to apply for emergency use authorization in the Philippines this...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte threatens to sack airport staff allowing easy entry in Philippines
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Duterte said he has received reports that some airport personnel and ship crew are helping people travel without undergoing...
Headlines
fbfb
SC junks Taliptip fishers, groups writ of kalikasan plea vs Bulacan airport project
1 hour ago
The Supreme Court junked the plea of Bulacan fishermen and civil society groups to compel the government to protect marine...
Headlines
fbfb
Group tells gov't to address 'learning crisis' in Philippines
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
A non-government organization on Tuesday sought for solutions to what they said has become a "learning crisis" in the country...
Headlines
fbfb
What we know so far: Death of flight attendant Christine Dacera
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"If those were all true, then why is Christine not here today to answer that?" he also said. 
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with