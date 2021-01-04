#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Duterte orders PhilHealth contribution hike deferred, but law silent on move
President Rodrigo Duterte is seen speaking in this undated file photo during his meeting with the coronavirus task force
Presidential Photo/Karl Norman Alonzo
Duterte orders PhilHealth contribution hike deferred, but law silent on move
Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - January 4, 2021 - 9:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has reportedly ordered a halt in the increase of members' contribution to the Philippine Health Insurance Corp., but the law which mandates it has no provision for suspending the scheduled hike.

News5 said the president made the call on Monday night, per his former longtime aide and now Sen. Christopher Bong Go.

It is likely that Duterte made the pronouncement in his ongoing weekly meeting with the coronavirus task force, which Go usually attends despite his role in it still unclear.

The hike, scheduled under the Universal Health Care law, will raise the monthly contribution PhilHealth members by 3.5%.

Rey Baleña, a spokesperson for PhilHealth, also told CNN Philippines in an interview earlier today that their hands are tied to implement the move, and postponing the hike would have to go through Congress. 

And with the UHC law silent on possible suspension of the increases which will stretch to 2025, it is unclear how Duterte's new move would materialize apart from an amendment being passed in the legislature which Health Secretary Francisco Duque III also said was the only way for it to not proceed.

In a previous interview also with CNN Philippines last week, Duque said the hike is needed to "ensure the long-term actuarial sustainability of the system."

The hike means those earning below P10,000 would have to pay premiums of P350 beginning this month. Those earning from P10,000 to P69,999 will pay premiums of between P350 and P2,449, while those with salaries of P70,000 or higher will pay P2,450 a month.

It has since met opposition with the corruption allegations still hounding the agency and as millions still grapple with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. 

A measure has since been filed in the upper chamber by Sen. Imee Marcos to suspend the increase for at least a year, saying it was only appropriate given the "additional burden to contributors during this period of overwhelming economic and financial difficulty." 

Palace and health officials, including PhilHealth chief Dante Gierran has yet to comment on the development. — with a report from Marie Ann Los Baños/News5

PHILIPPINE HEALTH INSURANCE CORPORATION RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NBI to reach out to PSG as probe starts on use of unauthorized COVID-19 vaccines
13 hours ago
The Palace has already said that there was nothing wrong with the use of unauthorized vaccines that Defense Secretary Delfin...
Headlines
fbfb
House majority seeks fair probe on congressmen in PACC list
By Edu Punay | 1 day ago
The House majority is supporting President Duterte’s campaign against corruption, including the investigation of several...
Headlines
fbfb
Roque wants Filipinos to 'stop' discussion on illegal vaccines for PSG
By Franco Luna | 10 hours ago
"So they made the decision, even if it was without authorization, to get vaccinated. In other words, because they were ready...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines confirms 959 new COVID-19 cases; total hits 478,761
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
The DOH said the lower number of reported cases on Monday was due to the "decrease in the number of patients seen in COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace questions calls in Senate to probe Sinopharm mess
By Christian Deiparine | 5 hours ago
Palace on Monday made a repeated attempt to bury the illegal vaccination of the smuggled Sinopharm on security details of...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
37 more Filipinos abroad infected, 23 dead from COVID-19 
1 hour ago
Foreign affairs officials on Monday reported 37 new coronavirus infections and 23 deaths among Filipinos abroad, with the...
Headlines
fbfb
San Miguel airport franchise lapses into law
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
The measure, now known as Republic Act No. 11506, grants San Miguel Aerocity, Inc. a franchise to construct, develop, establish,...
Headlines
fbfb
DepEd: Child exploitation cases call for better collab between gov't, communities
By Christian Deiparine | 2 hours ago
The education department on Monday said it would take steps to help address cases of students selling lewd photos to continue...
Headlines
fbfb
2 Chinese drugmakers may seek emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines in Philippines
By Alexis Romero | 5 hours ago
Ambassador Chito Sta. Romana noted that Sinopharm has secured approval for general use in China while Sinovac is expected...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate bill seeks to defer 1% hike in SSS contributions
5 hours ago
Sen. Joel Villanueva, who filed Senate Bill 1965, cited economic hardships faced by both workers and employers due to the...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with