#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
VP: Sinopharm mess strains efforts for public to trust vaccines
Vice President Leni Robredo holds a press briefing in this undated file photo
The STAR/Boy Santos, file
VP: Sinopharm mess strains efforts for public to trust vaccines
Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - January 3, 2021 - 11:16am

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday called for transparency in a probe on the unregulated Sinopharm vaccination of President Rodrigo Duterte's security detail, warning that the incident could stand to hurt efforts for the public to trust the supposed COVID-19 vaccines.

The said inoculation of the Presidential Security Group (PSG) deals another blow on government's vaccination efforts, on top of criticism that it is lagging in the global race to secure doses and its plan to procure 25 million doses of another Chinese-made vaccine facing public scrutiny.

Malacañang has repeatedly attempted to move on from the issue, despite the justice department opening an investigation along with another by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In her weekly radio show, Robredo said the incident puts a strain in getting the public to trust the supposed vaccines, along with many queries still unanswered.

"Sana walang cover up, kasi ganoon yung pakiramdam ngayon sa nakikita ko," she said over DZXL. "Ito 'yung ayaw nating mangyari kasi sa panahon ng pandemya, na kailangan 'yung tiwala ng tao sa effectivity ng pagbabakuna, hindi natin kailangan 'yung mga kontrobersyang ganito."

(We hope that there will be no cover up because that's how it is appearing now. This is what we don't want to happen during a pandemic, where we need people's trust in the effectivity of the vaccines. We don't need controversies like this.)

The incident had caught the public's ire as no vaccines had so far been approved by the FDA for inoculation, apart from Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana calling it smuggled but saying it was justified. 

RELATED'VIP vaccination' bypassed health workers, mocks regulatory process — groups

Government is not expecting any vaccine delivery at least by March, and it has not signed any procurement deals with drugmakers yet.

A Social Weather Stations survey in November of last year showed that 66% of adult Filipinos were willing to take a COVID-19 vaccine, while the remaining 31% said they were not. 

Vaccination efforts in the country over the past years have been affected in large part due to fears from a botched dengue vaccination program in 2017, despite no established links of deaths resulting from the inoculation of Dengvaxia.

RELATEDDengvaxia scandal haunts Philippines' COVID-19 vaccine rush

The country's No. 2 said the move to vaccinate PSG personnel ran counter to the administration's own list of those prioritized to get the vaccines, which puts health workers first in line and state forces in fifth. 

"'Yung IATF, sila 'yung nagpahayag nung levels ng prioritization. Agree tayo [na] 'yung number one 'yung health workers," Robredo said. "So 'yung unang tanong bakit hindi 'yun nasunod? Bakit may na-violate na batas [at] hindi sinunod 'yung prioritization?"

(The coronavirus task force had come up with levels of prioritization, and we agree that it should be health workers in the first spot. So the question is, how come they did not follow their own list? Why were there laws violated and the prioritization not observed?)

She added that good intentions — as said by the defense chief — were not a reason to opt for slipping the Sinopharm doses inside the country.

"Kapag mayroon akong sakit puwede ba akong magpasok ng smuggled na gamot? Justified ba 'yun kung may sakit ako?" Robredo said. "'Yung overall message, 'yun 'yung mahirap [kasi] parang sinasabi mo na okay lang pala mag-smuggle ng vaccines."

(If I am sick, does this mean I can smuggle in medicines into the country? Is it justified just because I'm sick? The overall message is, this is difficult because it is like saying it's fine to smuggle vaccines.)

Duterte, who himself had revealed that some were already vaccinated, has yet to comment on the incident. But his chief of security, BGen. Jesus Durante, has admitted that inoculation had been carried out as early as September 2020.

Questions continue to linger over the Sinopharm incident, as officials either say they don't have knowledge of it or blatantly seek for the public to instead just accept what is an obvious disregard for the law.

Sale and distribution of unregulated medicines among other things are prohibited by the country's law on counterfeit drugs, while the customs bureau has said too that those responsible may face smuggling charges.

COVID-19 VACCINE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION LENI ROBREDO PRESIDENTIAL SECURITY GROUP RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines bans entry of travelers from US
By Christina Mendez | 1 day ago
Starting tomorrow, the Philippines will temporarily ban the entry of travelers from the United States where confirmed cases...
Headlines
fbfb
Stray bullet death: Person of interest in custody
By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
Police have in their custody a person of interest in the death of a 12-year-old girl from Lanao del Norte who was hit by a...
Headlines
fbfb
PhilHealth owes Red Cross P800 million again – Gordon
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. once again owes the Philippine Red Cross over P800 million for COVID-19 testing services,...
Headlines
fbfb
Pinay nurse in UK recognized for work during pandemic
By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth II has awarded Filipina nurse Charito Romano with the British Empire Medal for outstanding work at a nursing...
Headlines
fbfb
Long road ahead, but pro-admin bets lead in early poll for 2022 elections
By Christian Deiparine | 2 days ago
The country's next elections is set more than a year from now but results of a survey has shown pro-administration individuals...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Dela Rosa confident in 'fighting chance' of death penalty in Senate
2 hours ago
"Our chances are good because there are seven of us pushing for it. We know that other senators who are still 50-50 on it...
Headlines
fbfb
House majority seeks fair probe on congressmen in PACC list
By Edu Punay | 12 hours ago
The House majority is supporting President Duterte’s campaign against corruption, including the investigation of several...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH to NCR: Scale up pandemic response
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
Expecting a spike in COVID-19 cases with the end of the holiday season, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III has urged Metro...
Headlines
fbfb
PAL flights won’t accept passengers from US
By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines will stop accepting foreign passengers from the US starting today in line with the inclusion...
Headlines
fbfb
Death penalty, DOFil among Senate priorities
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
The reimposition of the death penalty and the creation of a Department of Overseas Filipino Workers will be among the proposed...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with