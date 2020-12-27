#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
CPP rejects government designation as terrorist group
New People's Army fighters are shown in this undated photo.
The STAR/Boy Santos
CPP rejects government designation as terrorist group
(Philstar.com) - December 27, 2020 - 3:57pm

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The Communist Party of the Phiilppines on Sunday said will not seek delisting as a terrorist group under the Anti-Terrorism Act saying it does not recognize the legal authority of the Philippine government.

The CPP issued the statement in response to the Anti-Terrorism Council's resolution to designate it and the New People's Army as terrorist organizations. The council said it found probable cause that the CPP-NPA has committed or has conspired to commit terrorist acts defined in the Anti-Terrorism Act.

RELATED: CPP warns of ‘heightened suppression’ after being designated as terrorists

"The Party, the New People's Army and the revolutionary movement are outside the legal jurisdiction of the [Government of the Republic of the Philippines],” Marco Valbuena, spokesman of the CPP Central Committee said, adding that the CPP does not recognize "the juridical authority of the GRP, neither does (it) recognize the Anti-Terror Law as a legitimate law."   

The CPP said it is under the jurisdiction of "the People’s Democratic Government that the revolutionary movement is building and has established in the course of waging a revolutionary war to advance the national and democratic rights of the people."

Valbuena said that at least 30 petitioners have already questioned the constitutionality of the anti-terror law before the Supreme Court, which is scheduled to hold oral arguments in January.

READ: Cheat sheet on the looming legal battle on the anti-terrorism law

He said that legal experts and luminaries might take independent action to question the ATC's designation of the CPP and NPA because this might be seen as a first step to prevent the legal consequences on civil and political rights in the country.

In early December, a Department of Justice official said the guidelines on how a group or person tagged by the ATC can appeal for delisting. Under the Implementing Rules and Regulations of the Anti-Terrorism Act, those designated as suspected terrorists may file a verified request for delisting with the ATC within 15 days of publication of the lists.

The appeal may be filed more than once, but if denied, the next request can only be done six months later.

"We hope to submit the rules for the ATC’s consideration within the month," Justice Undersecretary Adrian Sugay told Philstar.com on December 1.

Designation of CPP-NPA can be used against legal groups

National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. said in a report by The STAR that the designation could be used against groups like the Makabayan bloc of party-list groups that government has been linking to the communist rebels.

"We want to complete the actions by legal means through the courts. Yes, they can expect more cases," Esperon said.

Aside from the allegations against the Makabayan bloc, the government has also been accusing activist groups of being "fronts" for the CPP and NPA. Activist groups hav denied the accusation and have stressed that protests are not the same as taking up arms against the government.

READ: Bayan: Why is the burden on us to prove we're not a rebel front?

The CPP maintained that the Anti-Terrorism Act is an "anti-democratic" law passed to suppress opposition to the government. It said the law "is...using the veil of 'anti-terrorism' to suppress and clamp down on patriotic and democratic forces and delegitimize their mass-oriented cause." — The STAR/Artemio Dumlao

ANTI-TERRORISM ACT COMMUNIST PARTY OF THE PHILIPPINES NEW PEOPLE'S ARMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
AFP personnel have received Sinopharm vaccine, Duterte says
6 hours ago
"Let me tell you, many have already been injected with Sinopharm," Duterte said. 
Headlines
fbfb
Malabon Zoo owner appeals for donations
By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
The owner of the Malabon Zoo has appealed for help to feed its animals, some named after celebrities, and to go on with housekeeping...
Headlines
fbfb
2 LPAs to bring rains – PAGASA
By Romina Cabrera | 16 hours ago
Two low-pressure areas will bring rains over most of the countrythis week, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical...
Headlines
fbfb
Holiday COVID-19 spike to be seen by 2nd week of January
By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
A surge in COVID-19 cases this Christmas season could be expected by the end of December up to the second week of January...
Headlines
fbfb
Rain in most parts of Philippines due to 2 LPAs
5 hours ago
Weather bureau PAGASA on Sunday said rains will continue to persist in most parts of the country due to the two new low pressure...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
CPP rejects government designation as terrorist group
47 minutes ago
"The Party, the New People's Army and the revolutionary movement are outside the legal jurisdiction of the [Government of...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte wants new task force on COVID-19 variant
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday said he wants the creation of a new task force composed of medical experts to deal with the new...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 variant spreads amid EU vaccine rollout
16 hours ago
As the European Union began a vaccine rollout yesterday, countries in the bloc were forced back into lockdown by a new strain...
Headlines
fbfb
Regular neuropsychiatric tests for cops sought
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 16 hours ago
Regular neuropsychiatric tests and anger management sessions are needed in the Philippine National Police (PNP) to prevent...
Headlines
fbfb
DepEd sets filing deadline for notices of school closures
By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
Private schools that suspended operations this school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic only have until Tuesday to file their...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with