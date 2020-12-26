CPP warns of ‘heightened suppression’ after being designated as terrorists

MANILA, Philippines — The Communist Party of the Philippines rejected Saturday their designation as a terrorist organization alongside their armed wing, the New People’s Army, warning that this will lead to “heightened fascist suppression.”

“The regime is setting the stage for all-out suppression of democratic rights using ‘anti-terrorism’ as pretext,” CPP information officer Marco Valbuena said in a statement.

In particular, the CPP said those who have been red-tagged and persecuted for opposing the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte may be the next targets of the government.

Groups that have been baselessly accused by government officials, including President Rodrigo Duterte, as communist fronts have expressed concern that they could also be designated as terrorists by the ATC, which would allow the Anti-Money Laundering Council to freeze their assets.

In a December 9 resolution which was released this week, the government’s Anti-Terrorism Council (ATC) designated the CPP and the NPA as terrorists, saying that it found probable cause that the groups have committed or conspired to commit terrorist acts under the highly-contested Republic Act No. 11479 or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

The ATC said that the CPP and the NPA were organized for the purpose of overthrowing the government through armed struggle.

But Valbuena said that some legal experts would say that this is rebellion, not terrorism.

“The CPP and NPA stand against terrorism which involves inflicting violence on unarmed civilians in violation of international humanitarian law,” he said.

He also maintained that the CPP and the NPA are “revolutionary organizations,” whose cause has been recognized as “legitimate” by various countries and international organizations.

As an example, he cited how the Norweigian government served as third party facilitator in peace talks between the Philippine government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines, the coalition of underground communist organizations.

The CPP and the NPA’s designation as terrorists is the latest in the Duterte administration’s bid to formally tag communist rebels as terrorists.

In 2018, the government through the Department of Justice asked a Manila court to declare the CPP and the NPA as a terrorist and outlawed organization.

Duterte issued in 2017 a proclamation declaring the CPP and the NPA as a terrorist group. — with a report from Romina Cabrera/The STAR