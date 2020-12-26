#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
CPP warns of âheightened suppressionâ after being designated as terrorists
New People's Army fighters are shown in this undated photo.
The STAR/Boy Santos
CPP warns of ‘heightened suppression’ after being designated as terrorists
Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - December 26, 2020 - 4:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Communist Party of the Philippines rejected Saturday their designation as a terrorist organization alongside their armed wing, the New People’s Army, warning that this will lead to “heightened fascist suppression.”

“The regime is setting the stage for all-out suppression of democratic rights using ‘anti-terrorism’ as pretext,” CPP information officer Marco Valbuena said in a statement.

In particular, the CPP said those who have been red-tagged and persecuted for opposing the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte may be the next targets of the government.

Groups that have been baselessly accused by government officials, including President Rodrigo Duterte, as communist fronts have expressed concern that they could also be designated as terrorists by the ATC, which would allow the Anti-Money Laundering Council to freeze their assets.

In a December 9 resolution which was released this week, the government’s Anti-Terrorism Council (ATC) designated the CPP and the NPA as terrorists, saying that it found probable cause that the groups have committed or conspired to commit terrorist acts under the highly-contested Republic Act No. 11479 or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

The ATC said that the CPP and the NPA were organized for the purpose of overthrowing the government through armed struggle.

But Valbuena said that some legal experts would say that this is rebellion, not terrorism.

“The CPP and NPA stand against terrorism which involves inflicting violence on unarmed civilians in violation of international humanitarian law,” he said.

He also maintained that the CPP and the NPA are “revolutionary organizations,” whose cause has been recognized as “legitimate” by various countries and international organizations.

As an example, he cited how the Norweigian government served as third party facilitator in peace talks between the Philippine government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines, the coalition of underground communist organizations.

The CPP and the NPA’s designation as terrorists is the latest in the Duterte administration’s bid to formally tag communist rebels as terrorists.

In 2018, the government through the Department of Justice asked a Manila court to declare the CPP and the NPA as a terrorist and outlawed organization.

Duterte issued in 2017 a proclamation declaring the CPP and the NPA as a terrorist group. — with a report from Romina Cabrera/The STAR

ANTI-TERRORISM ACT ANTI-TERRORISM COUNCIL COMMUNIST PARTY OF THE PHILIPPINES NEW PEOPLE'S ARMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Probers get more evidence vs killer cop
By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Bullet casings lifted from the crime scene now form part of the evidence against police M/Sgt. Jonel Nuezca in the fatal shooting...
Headlines
fbfb
Senators: 50% Sinovac efficacy unacceptable
By Paolo Romero | 17 hours ago
Senators strongly warned yesterday the government against risking the lives of Filipinos and procuring China’s Sinovac...
Headlines
fbfb
Gov’t hit over preference for Sinovac’s ‘pasang-awa’ vaccine
By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
(Updated) Some opposition lawmakers are questioning the government’s continued preference for Sinovac Biotech’s...
Headlines
fbfb
CPP-NPA designated as terrorist group
By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
The Anti-Terrorism Council has designated the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing, the New People’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte calls for emergency meet on new COVID-19 strain
By Christina Mendez | 17 hours ago
Due to the serious threat of a new strain of coronavirus discovered in the United Kingdom, President Duterte is set to consult...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
UAAP spreads Christmas spirit with outreach in typhoon-hit communities
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Led by the UAAP's Board of Managing Directors, the league reached out to three different locations in Rizal to share their...
Headlines
fbfb
Pope Francis prays for storm victims in Philippines in Christmas message
8 hours ago
Pope Francis prayed for the protection of victims of natural disasters in the Philippines and Vietnam in his Christmas day...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte set to veto items in ’21 budget
By Christina Mendez | 17 hours ago
President Duterte will be vetoing some portions of the P4.5-trillion national budget for 2021, which he will be signing on...
Headlines
fbfb
Earthshaking Christmas
By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
Light railway and train operations in Metro Manila briefly stopped and people attending Christmas morning mass in Calatagan,...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP: Christmas celebration generally peaceful
By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
The celebration of Christmas nationwide was generally peaceful, the Philippine National Police reported yesterday.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with