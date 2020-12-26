#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Pope Francis prays for storm victims in Philippines in Christmas message
Pope Francis arrives to lead a Christmas Eve mass to mark the nativity of Jesus Christ on Dec. 24, 2020, at St Peter's basilica in the Vatican amidst the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus.
Vincenzo Pinto/AFP/Pool
Pope Francis prays for storm victims in Philippines in Christmas message
(Philstar.com) - December 26, 2020 - 9:44am

MANILA, Philippines — Pope Francis prayed for the protection of victims of natural disasters in the Philippines and Vietnam in his Christmas day message.

“May the King of Heaven protect all victims of natural disasters in Southeast Asia, especially in the Philippines and Vietnam, where numerous storms have caused flooding, with devastating repercussions on families in terms of loss of life, harm to the environment and consequences for local economies,” the pontiff said.

The Philippines faced a battery of storms that brought strong winds and heavy rains across much of Luzon and recently in Mindanao, leaving dozens dead or missing, damaging billions worth of infrastructure and crops, and wreaking havoc among residents there, some of whom were forced to celebrate Christmas in temporary shelters.

The pope previously offered his prayers to Filipinos hit by typhoons during one of his Angelus addresses in November.

‘Vaccines for all’

Pope Francis also called for universal access to coronavirus vaccines, as richer nations get first dibs on the coveted inoculations while poorer nations are left scrambling for doses of the shots.

“Today, in this time of darkness and uncertainty regarding the pandemic, various lights of hope appear, such as the discovery of vaccines. But for these lights to illuminate and bring hope to all, they need to be available to all,” Francis said.

The pontiff shunned nationalism and radical individualism which he identified as barriers to universal access to coronavirus vaccines.

“I cannot place myself ahead of others, letting the law of the marketplace and patents take precedence over the law of love and the health of humanity,” the pope said.

He called on government leaders, businesses and international organizations to foster cooperation and provide vaccines for all, especially the most vulnerable and needy regions of the world.

The Philippines is lagging behind the global race to secure doses of coronavirus vaccines, with it only being able to sign one supply deal with one supplier, British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca, for 2.6 million doses which was made possible by some 30 private firms who pitched in to buy the shots. — Xave Gregorio

POPE FRANCIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Senators: 50% Sinovac efficacy unacceptable
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
Senators strongly warned yesterday the government against risking the lives of Filipinos and procuring China’s Sinovac...
Headlines
fbfb
Gov’t hit over preference for Sinovac’s ‘pasang-awa’ vaccine
By Xave Gregorio | 22 hours ago
(Updated) Some opposition lawmakers are questioning the government’s continued preference for Sinovac Biotech’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte calls for emergency meet on new COVID-19 strain
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
Due to the serious threat of a new strain of coronavirus discovered in the United Kingdom, President Duterte is set to consult...
Headlines
fbfb
CPP-NPA designated as terrorist group
By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
The Anti-Terrorism Council has designated the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing, the New People’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Back-to-back quakes hit Luzon, Mindanao on Christmas day
1 day ago
(Update 3, 10:53 a.m.) Two major quakes struck the Philippines on Christmas day, with some residents in Luzon being awakened...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
PNP: Christmas celebration generally peaceful
11 hours ago
The celebration of Christmas nationwide was generally peaceful, the Philippine National Police reported yesterday.
Headlines
fbfb
Apart from COVID-19, Philippines suffered slew of disasters
By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
Amid the COVID-19 pan­demic, the Philippines was not spared from a slew of natural calamities that affected over nine...
Headlines
fbfb
Pope sends Christmas greetings to Pinoys
By Robertson Ramirez | 11 hours ago
Archbishop Charles John Brown pre­sided over his first Christmas Day mass as apostolic nuncio to the Philippines at the...
Headlines
fbfb
1,885 new COVID-19 cases push total to 467,601
19 hours ago
(Updated 4:16 p.m.) The Department of Health recorded 1,885 new coronavirus infections on Christmas day, the highest in a...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte calls for IATF meeting over new coronavirus strain
22 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte called for a meeting with the Inter-agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with