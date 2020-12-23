#VACCINEWATCHPH
Child rights group warns of 'devastating' impact on children who witnessed Tarlac shooting
Breaking his silence on the grisly killing, M/Sgt. Jonel Nuezca yesterday said he regretted shooting his neighbors Sonya Gregorio, 52, and her son Frank Anthony, 25, at point-blank range, an incident which was caught on video and has since gone viral on social media.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Child rights group warns of 'devastating' impact on children who witnessed Tarlac shooting
(Philstar.com) - December 23, 2020 - 11:12am

MANILA, Philippines — A child rights group warned Wednesday that there could be a “devastating” long-term impact on children who witnessed an off-duty policeman shooting a mother and her son in Paniqui, Tarlac.

“The brutal incident can cause irreparable trauma, especially to the children involved, that may manifest later in the form of depression, anxiety, anger, disassociation, and other health problems,” Save the Children Philippines said in a statement.

They added that all forms of violence are unacceptable, especially if they were committed in the presence of children, saying that this “sets a dangerous example to a generation of future leaders and parents.”

“It is of utmost importance for adults to set a good example to the younger generation to help bring us closer to a future without violence against children,” the group said.

Bullying children makes it worse

They also said that vilifying, condemning and cyberbullying the children who were present at the scene of the shooting are not solutions to the issue.

The Commission on Human Rights has also urged the public to avoid vilifying Nuezca’s daughter as it may inflict “irreparable trauma” on her.

Police SMSgt. Jonel Nuezca, 46, of the Parañaque City Crime Laboratory shot twice in the head Sonya Gregorio, 52, and her son Frank Anthony, 25, last Sunday.

The incident was witnessed by several minors, including Nuezca’s own daughter, who has also caught the ire of netizens.

News reports said that Nuezca’s daughter and the minor who filmed the incident on a mobile phone camera have undergone psychological debriefing. — Xave Gregorio

