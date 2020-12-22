#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Lawyers demand action over rise in attacks on colleagues
Lawyers submit a letter to the Supreme Court on December 22, 2020 urging action on the killings of lawyers
National Union of Peoples' Lawyers via Bulatlat
Lawyers demand action over rise in attacks on colleagues
(Philstar.com) - December 22, 2020 - 11:33am

MANILA, Philippines — Legal practitioners on Tuesday demanded that the Supreme Court act on the rise in killings of lawyers in recent years, citing the adverse impacts of the attacks against the legal profession and on the independence of lawyers. 

"The continuing, increasing and more brazen killings on Filipino lawyers and judges have been going for many years now but we noticed a sharp increase since President Rodrigo Duterte came to office in 2016 and has made the legal profession one of the most dangerous careers in the country," over 70 signatories said in a letter addressed to Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta. 

"When lawyers, judges, prosecutors, and workers in the justice sector are murdered with impunity and alarming regularity, no one feels safe, our people lose trust and faith in our government and its justice system, and the unscrupulous are emboldened to take the law in their criminal hands," the Integrated Bar of the Philippines also wrote in a separate letter sent to Vice President Leni Robredo and to Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea. 

In their letter to the high court, the lawyers called for "a thorough, prompt, impartial, and independent investigation into all the killings of lawyers," a dialogue between the SC and state security forces, and accountability for the victims of extrajudicial killings and of violence against lawyers and judges. 

The past two months have seen a string of killings of lawyers Joey Luis Wee  and Baby Maria Concepcion Landero-Olealso in Cebu and of Eric Jay Magcamit in Palawan. Manila Regional Trial Court Judge Maria Teresa Abadilla was reportedly shot dead by her clerk of court who then killed himself.

On Monday evening, the National Bureau of Investigation announced that a body found in Tarlac in October was that of retired Court of Appeals Justice Normandie Pizarro who had been reported missing that month.

Government mandated to protect lawyers

An earlier report by the human rights office of the United Nations noted in July this year that many in the legal field in the country have been killed, with others have faced threats and most of the cases have remained unresolved. That same month, the chief inquest prosecutor of Manila City was shot dead by unidentified men in broad daylight.

They all join the list of now more than 50 individuals in the legal profession who were murdered in recent years.

"We would like to reiterate that under the United Nations Basic Principles on the Role of Lawyers, governments are mandated to ensure that lawyers are able to perform their profession without intimidation, hindrance,   harassment or improper interference," the letter, whose signatories include Bayan Muna chairperson Neri Colmenares, lawyer Tony La Viña, former dean of the Ateneo School of Government, and former Supreme Court spokesperson Ted Te, also reads. 

IBP national president Domingo Cayosa also said in a separate statement that "the unabated killing of lawyers, too often with impunity, is a sad reflection of the spiraling violence and disregard of, if not contempt for the rule of law in our land."

"As we recognize our responsibilities and limitations, we seek concerted action on the part of our leaders in the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government, many of whom are fellow lawyers," he also said.

Cayosa also pointed to the killing in daylight of a mother and son in Paniqui, Tarlac at the hands of an off-duty police officer, which drew mass outrage in social media on Monday.  — Franco Luna 

AFP ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES IBP INTEGRATED BAR OF THE PHILIPPINES PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE PNP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Missing ex-Court of Appeals justice found dead in Tarlac
16 hours ago
NBI officer-in-charge Eric Distor noted that the body, which was  found under a pile of leaves at a secluded quarry site...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Like killing an animal, an insect’
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
The widow and father of the slain victims of Staff Sgt. Jonel Nuezca has spoken out against the incident, decrying how his...
Headlines
fbfb
Killings anger Duterte; Justice vowed
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Duterte was infuriated by a viral video showing a policeman killing a mother and son in Tarlac and will not protect...
Headlines
fbfb
Tarlac killings prompt calls for accountability, reforms in PNP
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"The PNP should not just treat this as an isolated case but a symptom of what could be ailing the institution," Rep. Ruffy...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte trusts Duque; Pacman urges DOH chief to quit
By Paolo Romero | 13 hours ago
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III still enjoys President Duterte’s trust despite calls for him to be replaced, Malacañang...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Labor group wants J.Crew to push local manufacturer to rehire retrenched workers
1 hour ago
A labor group is calling on clothing brand J.Crew to persuade its garment manufacturer in the Philippines to rehire the 300...
Headlines
fbfb
SWS: 6 in 10 Filipinos believe quality of life got worse in 2020
2 hours ago
Around six in 10 Filipinos believe that the quality of their lives got worse in the past year, according to a new survey...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines may sign deal with AstraZeneca for 30M doses of COVID vaccine next week
3 hours ago
The Philippines may ink a deal with British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca for 30 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte: Tarlac killings not part of how cops should do their jobs
By Jonathan de Santos | 4 hours ago
Nuezca, who surrendered to police in Pangasinan province, was indicted on two counts of murder on Monday and is also facing...
Headlines
fbfb
Cop shoots dead mother, son in Tarlac
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
An off-duty policeman shot dead at point-blank range his elderly female neighbor and her son after an altercation in Paniqui,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with