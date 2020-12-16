#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Briones: 1,114 schools eyed for face-to-face classes dry run
This file photo taken on March 9, 2020 shows a government worker disinfects a high school, amid concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, in Manila.
AFP/Maria Tan
Briones: 1,114 schools eyed for face-to-face classes dry run
(Philstar.com) - December 16, 2020 - 11:19am

MANILA, Philippines — More than 1,000 schools have been recommended to the Department of Education for the dry run of face-to-face classes in January, but Secretary Leonor Briones said the number is expected to be significantly reduced after assessments.

In an interview with CNN Philippines’ "The Source", Briones said Wednesday 1,114 schools have been recommended by regional directors, upon consultation with schools superintendents, for the dry run.

But Briones said they will still assess the schools if these can comply with requirements set by the Department of Health and which have been cleared with their local government units. She added DepEd will also check whether the physical distancing can be ensured in the classrooms.

“We have to comply with the requirements of DOH safety sanitation assessment only in areas classified by [Inter-Agency Task Force] as low risk areas,” Briones said.

She also stressed that will need the written consent from parents before a learner can attend face-to-face learning, as this will be on a  voluntary basis.

The Education secretary added that some regions have already refused to take part in the dry run of face-to-face classes due to the risk of COVID-19 transmission. The regional director of Davao, Briones said, declared that they will not be participating, citing increase in COVID-19 infections in the localities.

President Rodrigo Duterte announced earlier this week that he approved during the Cabine meeting the proposal to conduct pilot implementation of face-to-face classes in select schools in areas deemed low COVID-19 risk for January 2021.

There are more than 25 million Filipino students enrolled in the present school year that was forced to be held in their homes under distance learning.

This year's enrollment figures is two million short of the number of students in schools in 2019, and a significant increase in transfer from private to public schools was seen as well.

As of December 15, health authorities have recorded a total of 451,839 COVID-19 cases in the country. Recovery stands at 418,867 while death toll reached 8,812. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Christian Deiparine

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION DISTANCE LEARNING LEONOR BRIONES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
ICC sees crimes against humanity in Philippines drug war
By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has found “reasonable basis” to believe that crimes against humanity were...
Headlines
fbfb
Provincial point-to-point buses get nod from IATF
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
The Duterte administration has allowed provincial buses in point-to-point routes to resume operations as the government continues...
Headlines
fbfb
Plantation Bay's resident shareholder quits after harsh response to mother of child with autism
By Rosette Adel | 21 hours ago
Cebu resort shareholder Manny Gonzalez who recently made headlines for alleged poor handling of a guest complaint on Tuesday...
Headlines
fbfb
MIAA revokes Megawide’s OPS for NAIA rehab
By Iris Gonzales | 12 hours ago
The rehabilitation of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, suffered another blow as the Manila International Airport Authority...
Headlines
fbfb
National ID may hasten vaccine distribution
By Edu Punay | 12 hours ago
A lawmaker yesterday pushed for the immediate implementation of the national ID system in preparation for the COVID-19 vaccination...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Christmas ceasefire now impossible, CPP says
17 minutes ago
“In the face of the vicious attacks by Duterte’s military and police forces both in the cities and the countryside,...
Headlines
fbfb
House probe sought into 'search warrant factory’ judge
By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
The Makabayan bloc is calling on the House justice committee to conduct a probe into the allegedly irregular issuance of search...
Headlines
fbfb
How close is the Philippines to getting which COVID-19 vaccines?
By Christian Deiparine | 2 hours ago
The world ends the pandemic year with significant progress on developing and releasing a COVID-19 vaccine. But what has been...
Headlines
fbfb
Magnitude 6.2 quake rocks Sarangani
3 hours ago
The quake, tectonic in origin, hit 11 kilometers east of Alabel town at 7:22 a.m. It had a depth of focus 54 kilometers.
Headlines
fbfb
‘Somebody dropped the ball’
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
The country was assured of getting 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer by January until “somebody dropped...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with