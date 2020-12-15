Pilot run for in-person learning set on Jan. 11 with smaller class size, reduced hours

MANILA, Philippines — Government on Tuesday said the pilot run for resuming face-to-face classes will begin by January 11 which will take place in areas under modified general community quarantine and will follow staggered schedules and limited class sizes.
In a statement, DepEd reported that its regional directors have already turned in possible sites for the trial to Secretary Leonor Briones, who has until December 28 to decide based on a timeline released by Malacañang Tuesday.
The Duterte Cabinet approved the agency's proposal for a test run in its meeting on Monday, with presidential spokesperson Harry Roque admitting that the primary consideration was that the distance learning setup marred by difficulties "is far from ideal."
Education officials said only a limited number of public schools would be designated for the move and the in-person classes will not be on a full-week schedule.
"They will be under staggered or intermittent schedule, and with reduced class size to allow proper physical distancing within the classroom," DepEd said.
Apart from being under MGCQ, those selected should also have plans for managing students in classrooms as well as ensuring that health standards are followed even during their travel to and from the schools.
"There must be a commitment for shared responsibility of DepEd, the local government unit, and the parents or guardians," the agency added.
In a Palace briefing Tuesday, Roque said the actual run would be from January 11 until January 23, with the last week of the month for submitting final recommendations for the president's decision on what happens next.
Duterte had disallowed the conduct of physical learning this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and he has said that he will not allow its resumption until a vaccine for the COVID-19 is already available.
The new learning setup, however, has encountered challenges such as stable internet access, errors in materials, as well as difficulty in obtaining gadgets for the online classes.
DepEd has tapped TV, radio and the internet aside from its printed modules in its push for distance learning which had been met by calls from groups to postpone.
There are over 25 million Filipino students enrolled for the school year that began in October, a figure that has seen a significant decrease of two million in enrollees from the 27 million in schools in 2019.
The department had since said that they are leaving it up to schools and its division offices to put up programs for students who opted to skip the year.
RELATED: How will learning for out-of-school youth continue amid COVID-19 pandemic?
Follow this thread for updates on when classes will resume, and how those classes will be conducted.
Photo: Students wearing protective face masks have their temperatures taken while entering their college campus in Manila on January 31, 2020. AFP/Ted Aljibe
International students have arrived in Australia for the first time since the country shut its borders to curb coronavirus in March, with a charter flight touching down in Darwin on Monday.
Australian universities have been leaking cash due to the country's indefinite border closure, which has locked out foreign students who keep the billion-dollar sector afloat.
A plane chartered by Charles Darwin University (CDU) carrying 63 international students arrived in the northern city of Darwin as part of a pilot programme aimed at kickstarting the higher education industry.
The students — from mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam and Indonesia — travelled to Singapore to catch the flight and will now spend 14 days in a government quarantine facility.
The mix of new and continuing students are enrolled across a range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses including law, nursing and engineering. — AFP
The University of the Philippines will implement a 'no-fail' policy for the current semester, the Office of the Student Regent announces.
The Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs will release guidelines for the policy, where no grades of "4" (Conditional) or "5" (Fail) will be given.
Filipinos dealing with the aftermath of a series of major typhoons cannot continue classes under current conditions, Samahan ng Progresibong Kabataan says in a release as it demanded that classes and other academic work be postponed until the 19th.
"As Typhoon Ulysses continues to wreck havoc in Central Luzon and the Greater Manila Area and southern Luzon still grappling with widespread flooding, power outages and intermittent internet signals making distance learning of any kind practically impossible," the group says.
"We demand the suspension of ALL classes and submission of academic requirements in ALL levels NATIONWIDE until November 19. Millions need decisive action from our government officials NOW," it also says.
The UN and World Bank plead in a new report Wednesday for schools to remain open despite COVID-19 risks, highlighting the damage the pandemic has inflicted on children's education, especially in poor nations.
Children in impoverished countries have been deprived of close to four months of schooling since the pandemic began early this year, while pupils in rich nations benefiting from remote learning have lost six weeks, the report said.
"Prioritizing reopening schools and providing much-needed catch-up classes are critical," says Robert Jenkins, education chief at the UN children's fund UNICEF.
"We don't need to look far to see the devastation the pandemic has caused to children's learning across the world," he adds in a statement. — AFP
A group of teachers warns of class disruptions and drop-outs if the problems have not been resolved a week after classes were opened.
“The Department of Education should objectively assess and boldly address the critical problems experienced in the first week of school opening, rather than patting its own back for its imagined success. If the agency has any foresight, they should know that the school year they opened is hanging by a thread,” says Raymond Basilio, Alliance of Concerned Teachers secretary general.
