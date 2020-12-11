#VACCINEWATCHPH
LRT-1 Cavite extension halfway done, DOTr says
Photo posted on Dec. 11, 2020, shows construction progress on the LRT-1 Cavite Extension project which the Department of Transportation says is halfway through as of November 30.
Released/DOTr Facebook page
LRT-1 Cavite extension halfway done, DOTr says
(Philstar.com) - December 11, 2020 - 4:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — Constuction of the long-delayed LRT-1 Cavite extension project is halfway through, the Department of Transportation said Friday.

As of November 30, DOTr said in a post to its Facebook page, the project has a 50.54% overall progress rate.

"This project is the 11.7 km extension of the existing LRT Line 1, which will run from Baclaran to Niog in Bacoor, Cavite. Upon completion, it is foreseen to cut travel time from Manila to Cavite from 1 hour and 10 minutes to only 25 minutes," the department said.

"It is also projected to accommodate 300,000 to 500,000 passengers daily," it added.

DOTr is currently eyeing the fourth quarter of next year to begin partial operations for the LRT-1 Cavite Extension.

In October 2019, electric and technical glitches caused the MRT-3 and LRT-2 operations to halt resulting in some 500 passengers being offloaded, exacerbating concerns over the limited mass transportation options in the country.

That same month, the LRT-2's power rectifier in between the Katipunan and Anonas stations caught fire, effectively paralyzing both stations and the Santolan Station.

Repairs on the LRT-2 are expected to be done by January 2021 despite an earlier statement that they would be finished by June 2020.

— Bella Perez-Rubio with reports from Franco Luna

