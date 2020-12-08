#VACCINEWATCHPH
Duterte urges public to skip Christmas festivities
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - December 8, 2020 - 1:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has urged Filipinos to skip Christmas festivities this year to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, which has infected thousands of people in the country and has forced the government to spend billions in aid.

Duterte admitted that the pandemic has dampened the celebration of Christmas but maintained that restrictions should be implemented to protect public health.

"As early as now, we are saying sorry that there will be a curtailment of so many things that you have been used to during Christmas time. Look at it this way, all of the Christmas of your lifetime, this is the only time the government will ask something from you. This is for you, not for the government," the president said during a televised public address last Monday.

"So many parties, almost in your adult and younger years, you had parties every Christmas. Would you be kind enough just to skip the - not really frivolous but the festivities, avoid them for now. You avoid it because it is for your own good and for the good of the community and eventually for the good of the country," he added.

Duterte reminded the public that following health protocols increases one's chance of avoiding the virus. He said dying from the virus could be a "painful and a horrible last experience" because it destroys one's body.  

"You might think that this is too much. Government does not control us. Of course, we cannot control you individually if what you do is what you want. The problem is we are preventing you from getting other people sick," the President said.

"You have had so many Christmas blowouts and parties. This is one Christmas, the only Christmas maybe that government will interfere in your private affairs," he added.

The 75-year-old Duterte said he is limiting his engagements outside Malacañang as a precautionary measure.

"But at times, I am forced to go out if there is a serious problem outside," he said.

Duterte also saluted the country's medical frontliners and urged them to continue taking care of the sick.

Total firecracker ban

At the same address, Duterte said he is considering imposing a total ban on firecrackers next year. Duterte, who imposed the ban in Davao City as mayor, said firecrackers pose risks to public safety and health since they cause injuries.

"You know, to tell you the truth, I was toying with the idea of making it just like Davao," the president said.
 
"Maybe, since we are still here, you still have one year...Maybe next December, I will ban firecrackers. It is really a dangerous thing and for reasons of public safety and health. So, I am putting you on a warning that maybe mid-year, I will issue the necessary document...totally banning firecrackers," he added.
 
Duterte claimed nobody dies or sustains injuries during holiday revelries in Davao City.

In 2017, Duterte issued Executive Order no. 28 limiting the use of firecrackers to community firework displays.

