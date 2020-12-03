FDA: Emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine possible in January

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s Food and Drug Administration might give emergency authorization to leading coronavirus vaccine candidates in January at the earliest, its chief said Thursday.
This, if drugmakers developing COVID-19 vaccines apply for an emergency use authorization (EUA) with the local FDA anytime soon.
“Pag nag-apply sila sa atin maaaring first few weeks of January, meron na tayong maibigay na EUA at mapaaga nang kaunti, magkaroon ng chance na mga March, magkaroon na ng bakuna dito sa Pilipinas,” FDA Director General Eric Domingo said in a Palace briefing.
(If they submit their application, it’s possible that we can already issue EUA by the first few weeks of January. Perhaps, there may already be a vaccine here in the Philippines by March.)
President Rodrigo Duterte signed Tuesday an executive order giving the FDA the power to issue EUA for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, shortening the process of regulatory approval from the usual six months to as fast as 21 days.
EUA applicants in the Philippines should have an equivalent emergency authorization from countries where they were developed, counterpart regulatory body or the World Health Organization.
If applicants present all the necessary documents, the review on the vaccine's safety and efficacy will be completed within 21 to 28 days.
Process
In a separate briefing hosted by the Department of Health, Domingo said EUA applications will be submitted to the local FDA.
The agency’s Center for Drugs Regulation and Research will assess the quality of the vaccine candidate, while an expert panel will conduct a review on safety and efficacy data of COVID-19 vaccines or drugs.
Domingo also said the FDA, along with DOH’s Epidemiology Bureau, will set up a “very strong” post authorization monitoring to track the effects of the vaccine or drug on the public once it is administered.
“We’d like to assure the public that we’ll take it very seriously, that we’ll make sure the benefits will outweigh the risks more than anything before we even consider giving EUA to any vaccine and of course, it will come with a lot of condiitons to make sure that we safeguard the safety of the public,” Domingo said.
China is allowing the emergency use of vaccine candidates from Sinovac and Sinopharm. The United Kingdom gave emergency authorization to Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, leaping ahead of the United States. Moderna, another vaccine frontrunner, also applied for EUA from the US FDA.
Domingo said these four vaccine developers along with AstraZeneca might be the first to request emergency use in the Philippines.
If granted, an emergency authorization will only be valid within the duration of public health emergency due to COVID-19. The FDA may also revisit or revoke the EUA “to protect the general public health and safety.”
With over 430,000 COVID-19 cases and 8,000 deaths, the Philippines is scrambling to obtain vaccine supplies to help end one of Southeast Asia’s worst outbreaks.
The country, through the efforts of around 30 private companies, has so far secured 2.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine developed by Astrazeneca. The British-Swedish developer said the average efficacy of its vaccine candidate was 70%. — with report from Xave Gregorio
Pharma giants Sanofi and GSK said on July 29, 2020, that they have agreed to supply Britain with up to 60 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. The agreement covers a vaccine candidate developed by France's Sanofi in partnership with the UK's GSK and is subject to a "final contract."
This thread collects some of the major developments in the search for a vaccine to ease the new coronavirus pandemic. (Main photo by AFP/Joel Saget)
Britain's approval of BioNTech-Pfizer's vaccine against COVID-19 marks a "historic moment" in the battle against the pandemic, the US pharma group's chief executive says Wednesday, after his company won the first such authorisation in the West.
"Today's Emergency Use Authorisation in the UK marks a historic moment in the fight against COVID-19," says Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.
The US company and Germany's BioNTech adds that they expected further regulatory decisions from other countries "in the coming days and weeks". — AFP
UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for rollout from "next week".
Britain on Wednesday becomes the first country to approve Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for general use and says it would be introduced next week.
"The government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to approve Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for use," the department of health says in a statement.
"The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week," the statement says, with priority groups including care home residents, health and care staff. — AFP
President Rodrigo Duterte grants authority to the Food and Drug Administration to issue emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea says.
Duterte's Executive Order 121 also allows FDA to release emergency use authorization for COVID-19 drugs, prescribing conditions and for other purposes.
The Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines could be approved in a matter of weeks, but who in the United States will get them first?
A high level panel of US experts on Tuesday voted that health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities should be prioritized in the first phase.
"I believe that my vote reflects maximum benefits, minimum harm, promoting justice and mitigating the health inequalities that exist, with regard to distribution of this vaccine," said Jose Romero, chair of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As the sequence continues though, US experts may differ from other countries in prioritizing "critical workers" who keep society running — potentially even before people at highest risk. — AFP
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Tuesday says it would hold an extraordinary meeting on December 29 "at the latest" to consider emergency approval for a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Germany's BioNTech and US giant Pfizer.
"If the data submitted are robust enough to conclude on the quality, safety and effectiveness of the vaccine, EMA... will conclude its assessment during an extraordinary meeting scheduled for 29 December at the latest," the EU regulator says in a statement.
Pfizer and BioNTech earlier announced they had formally applied for conditional EU approval for their jab, following a similar request in the United States. — AFP
