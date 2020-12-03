#VACCINEWATCHPH
OSG says website was defaced, warns hackers of cybercrime raps
The OSG is representing the government in several litigations both local and abroad.
STAR/File
OSG says website was defaced, warns hackers of cybercrime raps
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - December 3, 2020 - 10:44am

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of Solicitor General on Thursday said its website was defaced earlier this week and warned the hackers of facing complaints for violation of the anti-cybercrime law.

In a statement, the OSG said an entity that identified itself as “Phantom Troupe” uploaded several files on its portal for online job applications on its website early hours of December 1. The OSG's careers portal has been restored as of December 3.

“This unauthorized access resulted in the introduction of an altered screen displaying the message ‘Stop blackmailing the NTC! Give ABS-CBN provisional authority!’” the OSG said.

To recall, Solicitor General Jose Calida wrote to the National Telecommunications Commission and warned of graft charges should it honor its word and issue a provisional authority to operate to ABS-CBN, when its franchise bills were pending before the Congress.

The House of Representatives has since rejected the media network’s bid for franchise on July 10.

The OSG said that the incident is “being taken seriously” as the agency “augmented our security measures as we assess and investigate the matter.”

It added that they have also sought the assistance of intelligence and investigation agencies of the government in identifying the individuals behind the hacking incident.

The OSG warned that the attack against the “confidentiality, integrity and availability of computer data and systems of the OSG is a criminal offense under the Cybercrime Law.” Anyone found guilty of the crime may face up to 12 years of imprisonment or be fined to a maximum amount commensurate to the damages.

“The OSG will see to it that the individuals and institutions behind this act will be prosecuted and punished to the fullest extent of the law,” it added.

