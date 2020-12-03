#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Mayors rule to keep ban on minors in Metro Manila malls
Shoppers take a selfie with a man in Santa Claus costume on November 8.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Mayors rule to keep ban on minors in Metro Manila malls
(Philstar.com) - December 3, 2020 - 9:56am

MANILA, Philippines — All 17 Metro Manila mayors decided on Wednesday to keep minors from entering malls, even if they are accompanied by their parents.

Metro Manila Development Authority General Manager Jojo Garcia told One News’ “The Chiefs” that this was the decision of the local chief executives after the Philippine Pediatric Society recommended against allowing minors in malls.

“You will be surprised at how responsible our mayors are,” Garcia remarked.

Dr. Tony Leachon, former adviser to the country’s COVID-19 task force, said it was a good decision to listen to medical experts.

“It’s counterintuitive that proponents are loosening guidelines by allowing minors … to go out in the malls , when DOH raised red flag over surges in holiday season,” Leachon said in a tweet.

The Department of Health balked at the proposal to let minors in malls, which was first floated by Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, saying that children are not exempted from getting infected.

“Our position has not changed. As much as possible, we discourage that because the risk is still there,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said Wednesday in Filipino.

The health chief also noted that even though children may not exhibit severe symptoms, they can be spreaders of the virus. 

Currently, individuals aged 15 to 65 can go out in areas under GCQ and modified GCQ, the loosest form of quarantine classification in the country.

The Philippines has so far reported 432,925 COVID-19 cases, with 8,418 deaths. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Gaea Katreena Cabico

COVID-19 MALLS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What we know so far: Forest land clearing, arrests of Boracay residents
By Rosette Adel | 23 hours ago
Two years after the world-famed island of Boracay was closed for rehabilitation, some residents fear the loss of their homes...
Headlines
fbfb
Mother-activist's arrest reminds of Reina Mae Nasino's case
By Christian Deiparine | 13 hours ago
The daughter of slain activist Randall "Ka Randy" Echanis was arrested on Wednesday in what a group said was done illegally...
Headlines
fbfb
Evasco back in Duterte government
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
President Duterte has named his former Cabinet secretary and campaign manager Leoncio Evasco Jr. as presidential adviser on...
Headlines
fbfb
Complaints piling up at task force vs corruption
By Evelyn Macarian | 10 hours ago
The Department of Justice-led Task Force Against Corruption has received 98 complaints against government officials who are...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte names 60 more government execs dismissed for anomalies
By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
President Duterte’s shaming of government personnel tagged in anomalies continued as he read more than 60 names of people...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
US expects 100 million people vaccinated by February
1 hour ago
The push should start within weeks, when vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna-NIH are expected to be approv...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte orders speedy vaccine procurement
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
Taking a cue from other countries that have sought to hasten the availability of potential cures to the pandemic, President...
Headlines
fbfb
Health professionals call for ‘Apat Dapat’ for Christmas
By Sheila Crisostomo | 10 hours ago
A group of doctors proposed a four-point strategy to prevent coronavirus super-spreader events this Christmas season.
Headlines
fbfb
CBCP to hold dawn masses in basketball courts, gyms
10 hours ago
The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines will bring Simbang Gabi closer to the people as it allows the holding...
Headlines
fbfb
Concepcion prods DOH on saliva testing
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 10 hours ago
An adviser of President Duterte yesterday urged the Department of Health to immediately act on the proposal to study shifting...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with