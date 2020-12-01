Duque backs in-person classes resumption in low-risk areas

MANILA, Philippines — The country's health chief on Tuesday said he is for resuming in-person learning for students in areas with low coronavirus transmission, as the national debate on the issue of face-to-face classes with the pandemic still ongoing continues.
Secretary Franciso Duque III's remarks significantly differed with that of other members of President Rodrigo Duterte's Cabinet, who have cautioned against making a rushed decision on the matter.
"My position on the matter is if the area is COVID-free or two to four weeks with zero cases, maybe it could be allowed there," he told CNN Philippines in mixed English and Filipino.
Education officials told senators at a hearing in the chamber last week that they will come up with recommendations for the president to allow limited physical learning in some areas.
Duque in the same interview added that minimum health standards should "on top of mind" in making the call.
"So long as there's low or minimal risk, I think that should be considered in the decision on whether face-to-face classes will be allowed," he said.
DepEd figures showed that over 25 million students are enrolled under the distance learning setup that was opened in October despite calls from groups to postpone citing teachers and students' difficulties in gadget availability, internet connection and errors in learning resources.
Last week, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said allowing students to return to school when more than a thousand infections are still being reported per day could spell trouble.
"You’re quick to recommend it, but it would turn out you don’t have a responsibility for that,” he said in a radio interview. “Should there be a spike, would you be the one treating (those infected)? Would you be the one shouldering the costs? Second, who will be held accountable?”
The president had long shunned the possibility of holding face-to-face learning while a vaccine for COVID-19 has yet to arrive.
The issue, however, returned to the headlines when Malacañang questioned the community learning hubs of Vice President Leni Robredo, which aims to help students without internet access.
Education Secretary Leonor Briones said the project by the Robredo, whose relationship with the administration had been far from normal, was not approved by the department.
But exchanges between her and Robredo showed that the education chief even called the effort as a "good initiative" as shown in letters released by Robredo's office.
By December 1, the health department has reported nearly 433,000 coronavirus infections, 8,418 dead and recoveries climbing to 398,782. — with reports from Neil Jayson Servallos, Janvic Mateo/The STAR
Follow this thread for updates on when classes will resume, and how those classes will be conducted.
Photo: Students wearing protective face masks have their temperatures taken while entering their college campus in Manila on January 31, 2020. AFP/Ted Aljibe
International students have arrived in Australia for the first time since the country shut its borders to curb coronavirus in March, with a charter flight touching down in Darwin on Monday.
Australian universities have been leaking cash due to the country's indefinite border closure, which has locked out foreign students who keep the billion-dollar sector afloat.
A plane chartered by Charles Darwin University (CDU) carrying 63 international students arrived in the northern city of Darwin as part of a pilot programme aimed at kickstarting the higher education industry.
The students — from mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam and Indonesia — travelled to Singapore to catch the flight and will now spend 14 days in a government quarantine facility.
The mix of new and continuing students are enrolled across a range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses including law, nursing and engineering. — AFP
The University of the Philippines will implement a 'no-fail' policy for the current semester, the Office of the Student Regent announces.
The Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs will release guidelines for the policy, where no grades of "4" (Conditional) or "5" (Fail) will be given.
Filipinos dealing with the aftermath of a series of major typhoons cannot continue classes under current conditions, Samahan ng Progresibong Kabataan says in a release as it demanded that classes and other academic work be postponed until the 19th.
"As Typhoon Ulysses continues to wreck havoc in Central Luzon and the Greater Manila Area and southern Luzon still grappling with widespread flooding, power outages and intermittent internet signals making distance learning of any kind practically impossible," the group says.
"We demand the suspension of ALL classes and submission of academic requirements in ALL levels NATIONWIDE until November 19. Millions need decisive action from our government officials NOW," it also says.
The UN and World Bank plead in a new report Wednesday for schools to remain open despite COVID-19 risks, highlighting the damage the pandemic has inflicted on children's education, especially in poor nations.
Children in impoverished countries have been deprived of close to four months of schooling since the pandemic began early this year, while pupils in rich nations benefiting from remote learning have lost six weeks, the report said.
"Prioritizing reopening schools and providing much-needed catch-up classes are critical," says Robert Jenkins, education chief at the UN children's fund UNICEF.
"We don't need to look far to see the devastation the pandemic has caused to children's learning across the world," he adds in a statement. — AFP
A group of teachers warns of class disruptions and drop-outs if the problems have not been resolved a week after classes were opened.
“The Department of Education should objectively assess and boldly address the critical problems experienced in the first week of school opening, rather than patting its own back for its imagined success. If the agency has any foresight, they should know that the school year they opened is hanging by a thread,” says Raymond Basilio, Alliance of Concerned Teachers secretary general.
