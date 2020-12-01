#VACCINEWATCHPH
PAGASA: 1-2 more storms could hit the country before year ends
This satellite image shows the low pressure area which was last seen at 115 km east of Borongan City in Samar
RAMMB
(Philstar.com) - December 1, 2020 - 6:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — At least two tropical cyclones may still enter the country this December, state weather bureau PAGASA said, capping off what has been a year for the Philippines dealing with a pandemic and reeling from three consecutive strong typhoons. 

The agency in its 5 p.m. update on Tuesday said the storms will be named "Vicky" and "Warren" once they enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility and are likely to hit Bicol Region, Visayas, Northern Mindanao and MIMAROPA.

"Bilang guidance kung saan puwede tumama, kadalasan ay landfalling at sa gitnang bahagi ng bansa tumatama ang bagyo. Just in case makapaghanda na rin 'yung ating mga kababayan," said weather specialist Ariel Rojas.

(For guidance, these storms normally make landfall over the central part of the country. This is just so the public living in these areas could be prepared.)

PAGASA in November projected one to three weather disturbances to hit the country that month — with "Ulysses" (international name Vamco) battering Luzon and leaving a trail of destruction that had left the entire island under a state of calamity. 

Latest figures by the NDRRMC showed that showed that the cost of damage from Ulysses alone had reached a combined P19 billion, more than Super Typhoon Rolly (international name Goni) left at over P17 billion.

The onslaught of these storms had left groups calling for a climate emergency declaration, which had been backed by Congress in a resolution that only urges — not compels — local governments and agencies to adopt policies to mitigate climate change's impact.

The weather bureau said the low pressure area currently inside PAR was last seen at 115 kilometers east of Borongan City in Samar. 

While it is not expected to intensify, it could still bring isolated rains over central parts of the country such as Eastern Visayas and Bicol, along with the tail end of a frontal system. 

Eastern parts of Luzon will also see the same weather condition tomorrow due to the tail-end, particularly in Cagayan, Aurora, Quezon and Bicol Region.

The remaining areas in Mainland Luzon including MIMAROPA will see generally fair weather but could expect slight chances of rain and colder mornings due to the northeast monsoon or the Amihan. 

PAGASA added that colder weather should be expected by the second half of December, which will prolong until January to February, still brought by the northeast monsoon.

Visayas will experience rainy weather condition still due to the LPA, while Mindanao will have fair weather with the possibility of localized thunderstorms.

Gale warning, meanwhile, is up over the seaboards of northern and central Luzon, eastern seaboard of Quezon including Polilio Islands, as well as the northern and eastern seaboards of Bicol and Eastern Visayas due to the Amihan. 

Ulysses was the 21st tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, with PAGASA in October declaring the onset of the La Niña, where above normal rainfall conditions will be seen at least until March 2021. — Christian Deiparine

RELATED: La Niña amid pandemic: What local governments, communities can do to prepare

