#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
PAGASA: 1 to 3 more storms may enter Philippines on November
This satellite image shows now Tropical Storm 'Rolly' as well as Tropical Storm 'Siony' both still inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility
Windy
PAGASA: 1 to 3 more storms may enter Philippines on November
(Philstar.com) - November 2, 2020 - 7:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — PAGASA on Monday said one to three more storms may still enter the country this November after the onslaught of Super Typhoon 'Rolly' and Tropical Storm 'Siony' still in the Philippine Area of Responsibility. 

The state weather bureau said this forecast is based on the number of weather disturbances that usually pass through the country during November in the previous years. 

PAGASA said two tracks of these storms have been observed: one which hits the Luzon area but turns toward the southern part of Japan, and the second hitting the central part of the Philippines including Visayas area as well as northeastern part of Mindanao.

Once these storms enter the country, the agency said they will be named as "Tonyo," "Ulysses" and "Vicky." The Philippines has so far seen 19 tropical storms this 2020, with five entering the country in October, when PAGASA announced the onset of the La Niña. 

Weather forecasters said this season may prolong until March 2021, where the country will see above normal rainfall conditions and five to eight tropical cyclones hitting.

Rolly, which had since weakened into a tropical storm from being a super typhoon, was last seen at 225 km west of Iba in Zambales, with now packing 65 kph peak winds and gusts of up to 80 kph. 

PAGASA said its trough or extension will continue to bring rains and cloudy skies over the western portions of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. 

Tropical Storm Siony, meanwhile, was spotted at 655 km east of Calayan in Cagayan also with maximum sustained winds of 65 kph as well as gustiness of up to 80 kph. It continues to move generally north with a speed of 25 kph. 

The agency said that while it is likely to remain a tropical storm in the next 36 to 48 hours, it may soon develop into a severe tropical storm as it approaches extreme northern Luzon and eventually a typhoon. 

Siony's extension is seen to bring cloudy skies and isolated rains and thunderstorms over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Cagayan, Isabela and the other parts of Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Calinga and Ilocos Norte.

The remaining parts of Luzon including Metro Manila, meanwhile, may see a generally fair weather condition tomorrow Tuesday, but with thunderstorms by afternoon and night. 

Gale warning also continues to be raised over Isabela, Cagayan, Babuyan Islands, Batanes, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales and Bataan. 

The havoc left by Rolly as a super typhoon has left 16 people dead, along with hundreds of thousands in evacuation shelters and severe to heavy damage in various areas in Luzon. — Christian Deiparine

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Roque defends late 'Rolly' briefing: It was a Sunday
5 hours ago
Asked why the briefing was only conducted on Sunday or days after Rolly entered Philippine Area of Responsibility, Roque said...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace claims absence of ABS-CBN regional networks amid 'Rolly' onslaught left no vacuum
7 hours ago
Filipinos whose homes were within the track of powerful cyclone Rolly could not get access to the largest regional news network...
Headlines
fbfb
'Rolly' leaves at least 16 dead, 114k families in evacuation centers
9 hours ago
Typhoon Rolly battered Bicol and and other parts of Luzon and left at least 10 people dead and affected more than two million...
Headlines
fbfb
Amid Rolly's onslaught, netizens ask: Where's Duterte?
By Christian Deiparine | 1 day ago
What is considered as the world's strongest storm this 2020 has hit the Philippines, and with it has also left citizens asking...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: Tropical Storm Siony
By PhilstarLIVE | 11 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Siony."
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
LIST: Where you can donate for 'Rolly' relief efforts
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
While some Filipinos take the "cozy weather" as a sign that we "breezed" through the typhoon from the comfort of their homes,...
Headlines
fbfb
Group renews call for climate emergency declaration after Rolly lashes Philippines
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Rolly (international name: Goni), this year’s strongest storm, left at least 16 people dead and brought severe damage...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte, Robredo make separate visits to cyclone Rolly-hit areas in Bicol region
2 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Leni Robredo made separate visits to areas in Bicol region hit by Super Typhoon...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace commends local governments for 'Rolly' preparations
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
Despite failing to achieve its "zero casualty" goal, Malacañang on Monday lauded agencies and local governments for...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: No need for typhoon responders to undergo COVID-19 testing
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said responders may be deployed as long as they have no symptoms and have no exposure...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with