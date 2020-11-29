Robredo: Disinformation peaks when we do our jobs right

MANILA, Philippines — Disinformation against the vice president seems to be rampant when she does her job well, including her relief drives for victims of the past three typhoons in the country, she said Sunday.

Speaking on her radio show on Sunday morning, the Vice President Leni Robredo recounted that disinformation against her also spread like wildfire during her stint as co-chair of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs, something that she said repeated itself amid her office's initiative in the aftermath of Typhoon Ulysses.

"It's nothing new. Since 2016, the disinformation drive has gotten worse... and time and again, almost everything they say has been lies," she said in mixed Filipino and English.

"If you study it, it peaks whenever we do something relatively well... So now that we're doing relief operations, it's the same thing," she also said.

Over the coronavirus pandemic, Robredo has been no stranger to disinformation hurled at her and has often found herself on the receiving end of disinformation being peddled online.

Just the day before, Robredo warned on social media of a fake Facebook account masquerading as her daughter, an account she said was “obviously being promoted by sick minds.”

At a televised public address earlier, no less than President Rodrigo Duterte made the false claim that the "Nasaan ang Pangulo" (Where is the president) calls on social media came from Robredo's office.

"The trolls don't always react right away. It's like they're waiting for a command from their higher-ups," the Vice President said.

"But ultimately you can see where all this is coming from...the thinking is really evil, and it's all made up," she added.

During Robredo's short stint as co-chair of the ICAD, she faced a flurry of social media posts from pro-administration pages claiming she plans to conduct a survey among “drug addicts and drug pushers.”

She was later removed from her post just weeks after her appointment by no less than President Duterte, who said he could not trust her due to her affiliation with the opposition.

"That's what [trolls] do. Every time you accomplish or achieve something, they will try to pull you down," the vice president said.

— Franco Luna