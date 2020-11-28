#VACCINEWATCHPH
Robredo warns of fake Facebook account posing as daughter Tricia
(Philstar.com) - November 28, 2020 - 11:22am

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo warned Friday of a fake Facebook account impersonating her daughter Tricia and is supposedly sending rude messages to supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Robredo, who has repeatedly been the subject of false information being peddled online, told netizens to be wary of the fake account which she said is “obviously being promoted by sick minds.”

Tricia’s real Facebook account is verified, with a blue checkmark next to her name. The fake account, on the other hand, is not.

The account impersonating Tricia hurled insults and inflammatory remarks in supposed messages with netizens, screenshots of which have made the rounds online.

“It looks like everything is scripted,” Robredo said in Filipino on her personal Facebook account. “They are fake news peddlers who do not deserve any space online.”

“This is now the culture being promoted in our midst — a culture of hate and lies. Let us not succumb to this,” she added.

Robredo and Tricia, who just passed the Physician Licensure Exam, encouraged netizens to report the account and those spreading the alleged conversations with the fake account.

Robredo and her daughters have recently became the target of Malacañang as it falsely insisted that the vice president started the #NasaanAngPangulo hashtag that trended at the height of the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses.

In a Palace briefing on government response on coronavirus and disaster responses, Roque insisted that the president based this on the context that Robredo posted tweets, “seemingly saying she is in-charge of relief operations.”

Roque also cited posts of people close to the vice president. He mentioned and even showed a screenshot of a tweet exchange of two of Robredo’s daughters last weekend. Tricia posted: “Tulog pa rin, alas otso na,” to which Aika replied: “Sabado eh, weekend.”

The Robredo sisters did not tag or refer to anyone in their tweet exchange, but Roque said these two posts supposedly provide the context of questioning the president’s whereabouts. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Kristine Joy Patag

