COVID-19 task force allows more passengers in office shuttle services

MANILA, Philippines — Company shuttle services may now increase their passenger capacity, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Friday.
This was decided during the Inter Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases' 85th meeting which was held on Thursday.
According to Roque, "commissioned shuttle services for employees of permitted offices or establishments" will now be allowed "to adopt a 'one-seat apart' arrangement or a full seating capacity, provided there are necessary dividers and other health and safety measures are in place."
He added that the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) will issue the necessary services for private shuttles on this matter.
— Bella Perez-Rubio
Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)
The Department of Health warns of a possible surge in COVID-19 cases during the upcoming holidays.
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III says the agency will form a contingency plan for this possible surge.
The DOH will emphasize to the public the need to observe minimum health standards during the holiday season to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Another mass recovery of 10,957 coronavirus survivors along with 1,968 additional infections were reported by the health department Sunday, bringing the national caseload to 418,818.
The numbers bring the tally to 386,486 total recoveries, good for a 92% recovery rate in the Philippines.
In its latest case bulletin issued Sunday afternoon, the Department of Health also recorded 43 more casualties linked to the coronavirus, bringing the pathogen's death toll in the country to 8,123. — Philstar.com/Franco Luna
President Rodrigo Duterte has put Davao City under General Community Quarantine, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says.
The city will be under GCQ until November 30.
Metro Manila has been under GCQ since June.
With experts from OCTA Research Team labeling Baguio City as one of the COVID-19 “hotspots” of serious concerns, the Department of Tourism says it fully supports all the efforts of the LGU as it implements measures to ensure health and safety of the local visitors.
Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat says the DOT recognizes the able leadership of Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong.
"Baguio remains a premier destination especially for our domestic travelers and the Department will exert all efforts to ensure the slow but sure recovery of the industry and help bring livelihood back," Puyat says. — Rosette Adel
The Philippines' COVID-19 tally soars to 412,097 following the report of 1,383 additional cases on Wednesday.
The total number of recoveries also grows to 374,666 with 143 new recoveries while the national death toll now stands at 7,957 with 95 new fatalities recorded.
With these latest figures, total active cases in the country now amount to 29,474.
- Latest
- Trending