COVID-19 task force allows more passengers in office shuttle services

MANILA, Philippines — Company shuttle services may now increase their passenger capacity, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Friday.

This was decided during the Inter Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases' 85th meeting which was held on Thursday.

According to Roque, "commissioned shuttle services for employees of permitted offices or establishments" will now be allowed "to adopt a 'one-seat apart' arrangement or a full seating capacity, provided there are necessary dividers and other health and safety measures are in place."

He added that the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) will issue the necessary services for private shuttles on this matter.

— Bella Perez-Rubio