US, Philippines reaffirm military partnership with another meeting between top defense execs

MANILA, Philippines — US Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett traveled to Manila to meet with top defense officials in the country on Wednesday, signaling continued military partnership between the Philippines and its longtime ally and former colonizer.

Barrett "underscored the importance of the U.S.-Philippine alliance to national and regional security, and discussed opportunities for greater bilateral security cooperation," in a meeting with Philippine defense and military officials, a statement from the American embassy confirmed.

It added that Barrett met with Defense Undersecretary Cardozo Luna, Gen. Gilbert Gapay, Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Allen Paredes, Philippine Air Force commander, and Defense Assistant Secretary for Logistics, Acquisitions and Self-Reliant Defense Posture Jesus Rey Avilla.

“From joint counterterrorism efforts to humanitarian support, the US and Philippines have a long history of working together to protect global security through regional stability,” Barrett was quoted as saying.

She further highlighted American COVID-19-related assistance and disaster relief for recent typhoon victims, as well as ongoing US support for Philippine counterterrorism and maritime security efforts.

Defense Usec. Luna welcomed Barret's visit, saying "we look forward to working with our U.S. counterparts in pursuit of our common goals and interests."

"With our shared history and long-standing partnership with the U.S., we also look forward to continuing our cooperation on various aspects of defense and security, including the Philippines’ current thrust to modernize its Armed Forces,” Defense Assistant Secretary Avilla added.

Barrett’s visit coincides with the handover to the Philippine Navy of a ScanEagle Unmanned Aerial System, a P710 million drone seen to boost the Philippine military’s intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities. This, in turn, would strengthen maritime domain awareness and border security, the US embassy said.

READ: US delivers unmanned aerial system to Philippine Navy

"The Philippines is by far the largest recipient of U.S. military assistance in the Indo-Pacific region. Since 2015, the United States has delivered more than Php33 billion worth of planes, ships, armored vehicles, small arms, and other military equipment to the Philippines, while training side-by-side with our Filipino allies," the press release further reads.

Trump's defense officials flock to the Philippines in last months of term

Barrett is the second top American defense official to visit Manila this week, following US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien who on Monday welcomed the extension of the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) and reaffirmed the superpower's commitment to protecting the Philippines' sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea.

Echoing earlier remarks made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, 'O Brien asserted that any armed attack on Filipino troops in the West Philippine Sea will trigger the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty.

His remarks were shortly after slammed by Beijing as "unreasonable," with the regional power accusing the US of making baseless accusations, interfering with China's so-called internal affairs, and exaggerating tensions to create conflict.

The West Philippine Sea is the part of the South China Sea within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.

O'Brien was in Manila for the handover of Washington's donation of defense materials worth approximately P868 million ($18 million), which US President Donald Trump promised to President Rodrigo Duterte during a phone call in April. He also met with National Security Advisor Hermogenes Esperon, Defense Undersecretary Luna and Rear Admiral Erick Kagaoan, AFP deputy chief of staff.

The Diplomat on Tuesday reported that top US officials were traveling to Southeast Asia in hopes of securing diplomatic continuity amid a fraught transition of power. Although he continues to refuse to concede the election to President-Elect Joe Biden, American media reported that President Trump finally approved the start of the formal transition of power this week.

Biden will take office in January 2021.

READ: Explainer: What can the Philippines expect from a Biden presidency?