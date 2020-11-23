Trump's promise: US turns over weapons to Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The United States government on Monday turned over precision-guided munitions worth P868 million ($18 million) to the Philippines.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said the latest donation fulfills the promise that US President Donald Trump made during a phone call with President Rodrigo Duterte in April.

US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien handed over the weapons, which included 100 TOW-2A missiles, 12 ITAS and 24 MK-82s, which would help the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) combat terrorism.

"We hope these precision-guided missiles and munitions will help the AFP protect Philippine lives in Mindanao and end the needless suffering imposed by ISIS-East Asia," O'Brien said, following his meeting with Locsin.

O'Brien added that the transfer of weapons underscores Washington's "enduring commitment" to its "critical alliance" with Manila, its longtime ally and former colony.

Upon receiving the weapons on behalf of the Philippine government, Locsin said the armed forces are looking forward to training on their use.

"These smart bombs will boost the capability of our armed forces in neutralizing identified or specific threats to national security, particularly in counterterrorism operations," Locsin said.

Noting that the US has been at the forefront of the fight against ISIS, O'Brien said Trump stands with Duterte as the Americans combat ISIS in Southeast Asia.

Trump's security advisor also expressed hopes to expand cooperation with the Philippines following the decision of Duterte to further extend the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement between the two countries.

"The United States welcomes President Duterte’s recent decision to extend the U.S.-Philippines Visiting Forces Agreement. We look forward to the VFA continuing to facilitate our closer cooperation in combatting terrorism," O'Brien said.

A few weeks ago, Duterte decided to extend the suspension of the abrogation of the VFA for another six months. The initial suspension of the termination would have expired in December.

With the fresh extension, the VFA termination will take effect 69 days after June 1, 2021, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

According to Locsin, the president came with the decision to "to enable us to find a more enhanced, mutually beneficial, mutually agreeable, and more effective and lasting arrangement on how to move forward in our mutual defense."