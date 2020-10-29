#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
BTA passes Bangsamoro Administrative Code
This undated photo shows the seat of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao government in Cotabato City.
Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao FB Page
BTA passes Bangsamoro Administrative Code
(Philstar.com) - October 29, 2020 - 9:58am

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The 80-member Bangsamoro interim parliament has approved the proposed Regional Administrative Code essential to the setting up of an efficient autonomous government covering the five provinces of the region.

The approved Bill 60 of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority shall define the procedural principles of governance in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, which covers Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

The Regional Administrative Code (RAC) encompasses all Bangsamoro ministries and all other non-portfolio entities under the office of BARMM’s chief minister, Ahod 'Al Haj Murad' Ebrahim.

"In one of its basic principles and policies, the Bangsamoro Administrative Code provides that the Bangsamoro Government, in pursuit of moral governance, shall maintain honesty, integrity, transparency, and accountability in governance and take positive and effective measures against graft and corruption," Ebrahim said in a post on the Bangsamoro government's website.

"This salient point speaks of our earnest desire to leave a system that adheres to the concept of amanah, where leadership and responsibilities are not just titles or positions, but more importantly a trust given by the Almighty," he added.

The bill was filed in plenary in July, prompting the parliament's Committee on Rules to form a panel headed by Member of Parliament Raissa Jajurie for public consultations on the proposed administrative code.

Aside from members of the BARMM Cabinet and employees of the BARMM ministries, consultations held in August included local government leaders and non-government organizations.

Also included in the public consultations were sectoral representatives from "the education sector, women sector, youth, farmer and fisherfolks, labor groups, non-Moro Indigenous People, settler communities, civil society organizations, Bangsamoro representatives residing outside the BARMM, and other stakeholders," the regional government said.

The panel also considered position and policy papers for its report to the Committee on Rules.

The committee approved the report on the bill on October 22 and brought it to the parliament in plenary on October 27 for interpellation and amendments.

BARMM's public information director, Andrew Alonto, said Thursday 26 members of the regional parliament voted in favor of the bill during a session Wednesday while 32 others manifested support for its passage via online Zoom. There were no negative votes nor abstentions.

"Tonight, I and my fellow members of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority, sitting as the interim Bangsamoro parliament, finally passed the Bangsamoro Administrative Code. This code will serve as the blueprint of the regional bureacracy. This is one of the mandated tasks of the interim government," MP Amir Mawallil said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

He also thanked Jajurie, who is deputy majority leader, for her work on the committee report and for seeing the bill brought to the parliament in plenary. "Your candor, and for always being open to the ideas of your colleagues. We may not always agree on things, but you will always have my respect," he said.

"And, lastly, to my fellow members in the Minority Bloc: You participated actively in the deliberations from the panel stage, to the committee level, all the way to the plenary session. This proves that every one of us is here because we are determined to work together for the success of this transition period." — The STAR/John Unson

BANGSAMORO AUTONOMOUS REGION IN MUSLIM MINDANAO BANGSAMORO TRANSITION AUTHORITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Ok ka lang, Parlade?': Red-tagging propaganda banned in Cavite
By Franco Luna | 2 days ago
"Ultimately, the fight against the appeal of joining the insurgency starts with jobs, justice, and the commitment of government...
Nation
fbfb
Whatever happened to: Grab driver arrested by cop blocking mall driveway
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"We want justice, that's really it. Justice for what happened," Shahzad said in Filipino. 
Nation
fbfb
Girl, 13, raped, killed in Isabela
By Raymund Catindig | October 29, 2020 - 12:00am
A 13-year-old girl, believed to be a victim of rape, was found dead in a creek in Barangay Bella Luz, San Mateo, Isabela on Tuesday.
Nation
fbfb
Megawide offers to absorb NAIA employees in takeover bid
By Edu Punay | October 29, 2020 - 12:00am
Thousands of Ninoy Aquino International Airport employees will not lose their jobs due to the NAIA rehabilitation project, the private consortium contracted by the government said yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Batangas mayor dies from COVID-19
By Arnell Ozaeta | 3 days ago
Lian town mayor Isagani Bolompo, 68, passed away Saturday evening after testing positive from COVID-19, a report sa...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Visayas and Mindanao to ship more hogs, pork to Luzon
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 11 hours ago
More hogs and pork will be shipped from the Visayas and Mindanao to Luzon starting this week.
Nation
fbfb
Quinta death toll rises to 9
By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
The number of deaths due to Typhoon Quinta rose to nine yesterday, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management...
Nation
fbfb
NCRPO all set for Undas
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 11 hours ago
Despite the closure of cemeteries beginning today until Nov. 4, the National Capital Region Police Office said yesterday it...
Nation
fbfb
DILG: Road clearing to resume November 16
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
The road clearing program will resume next month in areas under modified general community quarantine or MGCQ, the Department...
Nation
fbfb
SMC: Skyway Extension 70% complete
By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
Richmond Mercurio
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with