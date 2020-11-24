#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
DepEd: P1.2 billion set for damaged learning materials' replacement
Residents carry their belongings as they make their way through a flooded street to shelter after Typhoon Vamco hit, in Marikina City, suburban Manila on November 12, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
DepEd: P1.2 billion set for damaged learning materials' replacement
Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - November 24, 2020 - 6:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Education Secretary Leonor Briones said Tuesday that some P1.2 billion from the agency will be used to replace learning materials that were damaged from the recent typhoons that hit the country. 

DepEd after the onslaught of Typhoon "Ulysses" (international name Vamco) said it has determined sources of funding for the effort as hard-hit areas temporarily call of their distance learning activities. 

"Magda-download tayo ng P1.2 billion para sa mga supplementary learning materials at palitan 'yung mga nasira," she said in a Palace briefing. 

Ulysses' cost of damage had climbed to P13.04 billion by November 24 in both agriculture and infrastructure, leaving the entire Luzon under a state of calamity.

DepEd has yet to make public the extent of damage to schools and learning materials due to the said typhoon, the latest in the string of calamities to hit the country dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

In Super Typhoon Rolly (international name Goni) alone, some 226 public schools were reported to have sustained damage, including 7,169 learning resources and 194 computer sets. 

DepEd early this month had said that it is leaving it up to its local offices to resolve problems in their areas. 

But a suggestion by Briones — that schools could let materials dry out in the sun or even iron them — did not sit well with some.

Catching up and calls for academic ease

Ulysses' onslaught had left the local government of Marikina to call off classes for a month as rehabilitation efforts begin in the city. 

This would mean that learners would resume classes by January 2021, as DepEd's holiday break schedule is set by December 19. 

For this, the education chief said they could look into adjusting the academic calendar to allow Marikina students to catch up to the lessons. 

"Tinitignan natin 'yung calendar of activities, ina-adjust 'yun. Alam niyo naman magde-debate ang parents, teachers kung mayroon ba Saturday [or] Sunday classes para maka-make up at makahabol ang mga bata," Briones said. 

(We're looking at the calendar of activities if we could adjust it. For sure, there would be a debate among parents and teachers if there would be Saturday or Sunday classes for students to make up for the missed lessons.) 

Briones added that they are in talks with student groups for the calls for an academic ease — or reducing the workload given in consideration of those in areas still reeling from the typhoons. 

"Kami ay nakikipag-dialogue sa iba't ibang grupo ng mga estudyante na humihingi at nakikiusap ng academic ease na magiging reasonable [sa] paghirap ng mga estudyante at teachers, so adjustments will also be made along those lines," she said. 

(We are holding a dialogue with different groups of teachers and students asking for an academic ease to be mindful of their situation, so adjustments will also be made along those lines.)

This is, of course, still different from the academic freeze which students are pushing for and which has since been rejected by government, following the move both by DepEd and the Commission on Higher Education. 

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
China incensed by 'unreasonable' US remarks on West Philippine Sea, region
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 8 hours ago
China is firing back at what it called the "unreasonable" remarks of US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien on...
Headlines
fbfb
Trump's promise: US turns over weapons to Philippines
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said the latest donation fulfills the promise that US President Donald Trump...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines on lookout for 'post-holiday' surge in COVID-19 cases
18 hours ago
Government is bracing for a possible surge in coronavirus infections as the holiday season approaches, Health Secretary Francisco...
Headlines
fbfb
‘One of DOJ's best’: State prosecutor JP Navera passes away
5 hours ago
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra confirmed Tuesday the passing of Senior Assistant Prosecutor Juan Pedro Navera. He was...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG: Some mayors involved in illegal logging, mining
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 19 hours ago
Several mayors are allegedly involved in illegal logging and mining operations in their towns, the Department of the Interior...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Duterte won't name lawmakers involved in corruption, says he has no authority
By Alexis Romero | 3 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte will not name the lawmakers who are allegedly benefiting from corruption in government projects,...
Headlines
fbfb
CHR tells Duterte, gov't officials: Sex jokes are never right, shouldn't be tolerated
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 56 minutes ago
The CHR, as the country’s gender and development ombud, issued a stern reminder to Duterte and other state officials:...
Headlines
fbfb
DFA says more than 10,000 migrant Filipinos returned home last week
1 hour ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs said it repatriated another 10,326 Filipinos last week
Headlines
fbfb
Irrigation chief deflects blame for Cagayan flooding
By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
Speaking to lawmakers during a hearing at the House of Representatives, NIA administrator Ricardo Visaya shifted the blame...
Headlines
fbfb
House panel OKs resolution declaring climate, disaster emergency
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
“Typhoons, all the other disasters are virtually given… It’s what you do about them that essentially shapes...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with