Senate probe into Cagayan Valley flooding sought

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Francis Pangilinan, a member of the Senate minority, on Tuesday urged hearings into dam release protocol and the widespread flooding in Cagayan Valley.

The National Irrigation Authority has maintained that it had warned residents "living near low-lying areas, particularly those adjacent to and along Magat River and Cagayan River to move to higher and safer places" before water was released from the Magat Dam.

"A series of disasters have occurred in the country in recent weeks, but one must still ask: Could this have been avoided if the opening of the flood gates of the Magat Dam had been properly controlled? If our countrymen have been given enough warnings to be hit by floods?" Pangilinan said in Filipino.

Citing Infrawatch PH convenor Terry Ridon, the senator said the gates of Magat Dam were still closed three to four days before Typhoon Ulysses made landfall even though the dam should have made sufficient water drawdown — a decrease in water level — two to three days prior.

Protocol exists for releasing dam water

Pangilinan, who chaired the NIA from 2014 to 2015, said there are protocols that should have been followed on dam discharge and flood warning, echoing Vice President Leni Robredo who said that while the flooding was caused by a "confluence of many factors, "there was "definitely an oversight" that contributed to it.

"There is a protocol, and not just under one agency. It should be coordinated with PAGASA and the local governments especially when it comes to early warning. Inspections or checkups at warning stations and equipment must also be conducted. Warning should also be given through texts, radio, local TV — all the ways," he said partially in Filipino.

In short, Pangilinan said, if protocols had been followed and Ulysses had been properly prepared for, the devastation in Cagayan could have been avoided.

Gov. Manuel Mamba, who called the flooding the worst experienced by Cagayan in almost half a century, last week said he intends to sue Magat Dam for damages.

Pangilinan also backed Robredo's call on affected regions to invest in “disaster-proofing” to mitigate the effects of the typhoons in their localities.

"Let's listen to scientists and experts and start intensifying our disaster preparedness and response. We should have learned with [Typhoons] Ondoy and Yolanda. We will not let this pass and we will examine carefully if there is any negligence that happened," he said in Filipino.

Ulysses was the third in a string of typhoons to hit the Philippines in as many weeks.

The House of Representatives is set to conduct its own probe into the severe flooding in Cagayan and Isabela.

