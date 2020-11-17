#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Senate probe into Cagayan Valley flooding sought
Water is released from Magat Dam in Ramon, Isabela on Nov. 14, 2020, following heavy rainfall from Typhoon Ulysses. Spillway gates of several dams were opened after they breached spilling levels.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Senate probe into Cagayan Valley flooding sought
(Philstar.com) - November 17, 2020 - 10:33am

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Francis Pangilinan, a member of the Senate minority, on Tuesday urged hearings into dam release protocol and the widespread flooding in Cagayan Valley. 

The National Irrigation Authority has maintained that it had warned residents "living near low-lying areas, particularly those adjacent to and along Magat River and Cagayan River to move to higher and safer places" before water was released from the Magat Dam. 

"A series of disasters have occurred in the country in recent weeks, but one must still ask: Could this have been avoided if the opening of the flood gates of the Magat Dam had been properly controlled? If our countrymen have been given enough warnings to be hit by floods?" Pangilinan said in Filipino.

Citing Infrawatch PH convenor Terry Ridon, the senator said the gates of Magat Dam were still closed three to four days before Typhoon Ulysses made landfall even though the dam should have made sufficient water drawdown — a decrease in water level — two to three days prior.

Protocol exists for releasing dam water

Pangilinan, who chaired the NIA from 2014 to 2015, said there are protocols that should have been followed on dam discharge and flood warning, echoing Vice President Leni Robredo who said that while the flooding was caused by a "confluence of many factors, "there was "definitely an oversight" that contributed to it.

"There is a protocol, and not just under one agency. It should be coordinated with PAGASA and the local governments especially when it comes to early warning. Inspections or checkups at warning stations and equipment must also be conducted. Warning should also be given through texts, radio, local TV —  all the ways," he said partially in Filipino. 

In short, Pangilinan said, if protocols had been followed and Ulysses had been properly prepared for, the devastation in Cagayan could have been avoided. 

Gov. Manuel Mamba, who called the flooding the worst experienced by Cagayan in almost half a century, last week said he intends to sue Magat Dam for damages.

Pangilinan also backed Robredo's call on affected regions to invest in “disaster-proofing” to mitigate the effects of the typhoons in their localities.

"Let's listen to scientists and experts and start intensifying our disaster preparedness and response. We should have learned with [Typhoons] Ondoy and Yolanda. We will not let this pass and we will examine carefully if there is any negligence that happened," he said in Filipino. 

Ulysses was the third in a string of typhoons to hit the Philippines in as many weeks. 

The House of Representatives is set to conduct its own probe into the severe flooding in Cagayan and Isabela.

— Bella Perez-Rubio

CAGAYAN SENATE TROPICAL CYCLONE ULYSSES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Immigration clarifies travel restrictions for arriving foreign investors
19 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration on Monday clarified that foreign investors intending to come to the Philippines must first secure...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte signs order granting active hazard pay to COVID-19 frontliners
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
Administrative Order 35 authorized the grant of active hazard duty pay to health workers serving in the frontlines during...
Headlines
fbfb
After typhoons, hefty oil price hikes
By Catherine Talavera | 12 hours ago
Oil companies are implementing increases in the prices of fuel products today.
Headlines
fbfb
Marikina suspends classes for 1 month
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
Classes in all levels in Marikina City have been suspended for a month due to the damage brought by Typhoon Ulysses in the...
Headlines
fbfb
House to probe flooding in Cagayan, Isabela
By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
The House of Representatives will investigate the circumstances behind the heavy flooding that submerged the provinces of...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
No funds for COVID-19 testing in Isabela shelters — governor
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 14 minutes ago
"We have no money for that ... massive testing in evacuation centers. Many of our evacuation centers were also submerged,...
Headlines
fbfb
Cebu City representative Raul del Mar dies at 79
By Xave Gregorio | 52 minutes ago
Rep. Raul del Mar (Cebu City) has died at the age of 79, House Secretary General Jocelia Bighani Sipin confirmed.
Headlines
fbfb
SC asked to hold preliminary conference on anti-terror law pleas remotely
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
Petitioners represented by the Free Legal Assistance Group urged the Supreme Court to conduct the preliminary conference on...
Headlines
fbfb
State of calamity pushed for Luzon
By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
Following the widespread devastation and flooding brought by Typhoons Quinta, Rolly and Ulysses, the National Disaster Risk...
Headlines
fbfb
Pope prays for typhoon victims in Philippines
By Evelyn Macairan | 12 hours ago
Pope Francis on Sunday offered prayers for the victims of devastation caused by Typhoon Ulysses in the Philippines that left...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with