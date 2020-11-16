Robredo backs probe into oversights that may have led to Cagayan Valley floods

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo is backing calls for investigation into the devastating flooding in Cagayan and Isabela following onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses..

In an interview with ANC’s Headstart on Monday, Robredo said while the flooding was caused by a "confluence of many factors," she said there was "definitely an oversight" that contributed to it.

"There was definitely an oversight because this should have been anticipated considering we have [Typhoons] Quinta and Rolly.Were we able to estimate the amount of rainfall? ... My question was, were they warned enough [that] there was really danger of having floods of this magnitude because we need an investigation," she added in a mix of English and Filipino.

The vice president said she believes an investigation is necessary to prevent the massive flooding from happening again.

Social media platforms were swamped with distress calls since Friday night from families that had to spend their nights on their rooftops due to flooding in their towns.

Robredo has been coordinating with military and rescue personnel to facilitate rescue and relief calls from social media users since late Friday night. She also visited the affected communities on Sunday.

President Rodrigo Duterte and his Cabinet officials also arrived in Cagayan on Sunday and conducted a televised meeting over the government's disaster response.

Tuguegarao mayor ready to explain absence

Tuguegarao City Mayor Jefferson Soriano, who was reportedly not in the area when the typhoon struck, said in an interview also with ANC that he has prepared an explanation for his absence.

He said he “regretted” going to Manila to celebrate his birthday, but defended the trip, saying that when he left, Tuguegarao was not under any storm signal. PAGASA issues its warning signals based on the strength of the winds that storms and typhoons are expected to bring.

PAGASA also issues rainfall and thunderstorm warning signals as well as flood alerts and warnings.

He added he tried to go back on November 12 but could not pass through NLEX. He arrived on November 13.

Need for data estimates

The vice president said that she learned that part of the reason for the massive flooding was the release of water of the Magat Dam.

She said she was told that at the height of the flooding, seven gates were opened.

Robredo cited Isabela Gov. Rodolfo Albano III who said that releasing the water was necessary. She however noted that while warnings were given that the Magat Dam will be releasing water, authorities did not expect the flooding to be as bad as it has been.

“My question yesterday was, is there an existing estimate if, for example, one gate is opened, which area will be endangered of flooding? If three gates are opened, which [areas are endangered],” Robredo said in a mix of English and Filipino.

She said that while she was unable to talk to Cagayan provincial government officials, the city councilors she discussed this with did not seem aware if those estimates exist.

“For me, there should be such [estimates] so the people would know what can happen if seven gates are opened,” she added.

Proposed Department of Water

Robredo also said that a Department of Water, as proposed by Governor Albano, may be necessary to help streamline policies.

Citing Albano, Robredo said that since there are different departments concerned with water such as the Local Water Utilities Administration and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, policies are not harmonized.

“So it is not clear even with local officials how to deal with it,” she added.

Duterte for his part ordered the creation of a task force to facilitate faster and more efficient rehabilitation response amid flooding in several parts of Luzon.

Robredo noted that there is already National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council under the Office of Civil Defense. She also noted that there is also a proposal for a new disaster agency.

“Maybe we are creating uncessary layers of bureaucracy, that we already have an existing (agency). Maybe it would be worth studying the existing agency where it is lacking,” she said.

“This is what Governor Albano was saying that it seems like there are many different agencies working on their own... [making] it difficult to harmonize the polices of these many agencies having specific roles that sometimes contradict each other,” Robredo added. — Kristine Joy Patag