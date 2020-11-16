DOH: Using generators indoors can kill, cause long-term damage

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health warned against the use of generator sets indoors or in enclosed spaces after three people reportedly died from carbon monoxide poisoning associated with the use of the alternative power source.

The Philippines suffered a catastrophic hit from at least five tropical cyclones—three of which were typhoons— in the recent weeks, swamping villages and leaving millions without power. The power outage prompted people to turn to alternative power sources such as generator sets.

However, at least three people in typhoon-battered Albay reportedly died after being exposed to carbon monoxide while using generator sets, state-run Philippine News Agency reported.

DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire reiterated Monday that carbon monoxide—a colorless and odorless gas—can cause irreversible and long term health effects and can be fatal. The department earlier issued an advisory on the dangers of the indoor use of generators over the weekend.

Carbon monoxide, when breathed in, enters the bloodstream and mixes with haemoglobin, the part of red blood cells that carry oxygen around the body, according to the National Health Service of the United Kingdom. When this happens, the blood is no longer able to carry oxygen, causing the body’s cells and tissue to fail and die.

Common symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, dizziness, shortness of breath, confusion and/or vomiting. Those who will experience symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning should immediately proceed to the nearest health facility.

"We remind everyone not to put generator sets inside their homes, in enclosed settings because carbon monoxide will form and will be inhaled by family members," Vergeire said in Filipino.

She also advised Filipinos to place generator sets 20 feet away from houses and use battery-packed generator sets, if possible.

“But anyhow, if it is really needed to use generators in these times of calamity, just don't put these inside your houses because they may cause harm,” she said.

— Gaea Katreena Cabico