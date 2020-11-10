#VACCINEWATCHPH
Danao appointed next NCRPO chief, AÃ±o confirms
Police Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao, current Calabarzon police chief, has been appointed Metro Manila's top cop.
The STAR/Joven Cagande, file
Danao appointed next NCRPO chief, Año confirms
(Philstar.com) - November 10, 2020 - 4:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — Police Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao, current Calabarzon police chief, has been appointed Metro Manila's top cop with the exit of former National Capital Region Police Office chief, Police Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas, who formally begins his term as chief of the Philippine National Police on Tuesday. 

This was confirmed by interior secretary Eduardo Año in reports. 

Outgoing police chief Gen. Camilo Cascolan also steps down from his post on Tuesday after just two months. 

Danao also previously served as chief of the Davao City Police Station during the term of then-City Mayor Rodrigo Duterte from 2013 up until 2016.

At the time, he found himself on the receiving end of allegations linking him to the Davao Death Squad, the infamous vigilante group believed to be responsible for killings in the city. — Franco Luna 

