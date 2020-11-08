PAGASA: Tonyo now over Occidental Mindoro

MANILA, Philippines — After first making landfall over San Juan, Batangas on Sunday morning, Tropical Depression Tonyo has slightly accelerated and is now over coastal waters in Paluan, Occidental Mindoro, weather forecasters said.

In its latest update 2 p.m., state weather bureau PAGASA said that Tonyo was last recorded in the vicinity of 105 km west of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro, moving westward at 30 kph and packing peak winds of up to 45 kph at its core.

"Tonyo will emerge over the West Philippine Sea this morning or afternoon and exit the Philippine area of responsibility tomorrow morning. 'Tonyo' is forecast to intensify into tropical storm within the next 24 hours," PAGASA said.

Only the northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Paluan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz) including Lubang Island remain under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1, where winds of 30-60 kph may still be expected in at least 36 hours or intermittent rains may be expected within 36 hours.

The bureau also warned of moderate to rough seas in the affected areas and urged mariners of small seacrafts to take precautionary measures when out at sea.

Tonyo is also forecast to intensify into a tropical storm within the next 24 hours, PAGASA said.

Forecast positions

Monday morning: 735 km West of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro, outside of Philippine area of responsibility

Tuesday morning: 1,110 km West of Southern Luzon, outside of Philippine area of responsibility

The Northeast Monsoon will also bring a strong breeze to near gale conditions over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, and the northern portion of mainland Cagayan, PAGASA also said.

"At 1:00 PM today, a Low Pressure (LPA) was estimated at 920 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur...It may develop into tropical depression "Ulysses" within the next 48 hours."

— Franco Luna