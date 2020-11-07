#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Siony exits; Tonyo brewing
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that the latest weather system entered at 2 p.m. and two hours later was estimated at 955 kilometers east of the Visayas.
PAGASA
Siony exits; Tonyo brewing
Romina Cabrera (The Philippine Star) - November 7, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Another low-pressure area east of Mindanao entered the Philippine area of responsibility yesterday even as severe Tropical Storm Siony was forecast to exit the country last night after passing near Batanes province, according to the weather bureau.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that the latest weather system entered at 2 p.m. and two hours later was estimated at 955 kilometers east of the Visayas.

This weather disturbance may develop into Tropical Depression Tonyo within the next 36 hours.

It is forecast to move generally west-northwestward or northwestward towards Eastern Visayas and may likely reach the area tomorrow afternoon.

The trough of the low-pressure area will bring scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Mindanao, Eastern and Central Visayas and the Bicol region.

PAGASA said Siony was expected to bring moderate and at times heavy rains as it passed Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

Rough seas will prevail over the coastal waters of these areas, with strong breeze and near gale conditions.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Batanes and Babuyan Islands could induce flooding and landslides during prolonged rainfall.

It is expected to significantly weaken over the West Philippine Sea and downgrade into a low pressure area by tomorrow afternoon.

It was spotted at around 145 kilometers west of Itbayat, Batanes at 4 p.m. yesterday.

Batanes police spokesman Lt. Colonel Rico Cayabyab said they have not received any report of casualties in the island municipalities after Siony passed through the northern part of the province.

Cayabyab said residents were prepared for the storm and local officials prepositioned relief goods three days before its expected landfall.

Residents installed support structures to protect their houses from expected strong winds, he said.

Authorities said at least 69 persons bound for Calayan in the port of mainland Aparri, Cagayan were stranded during the onslaught. – Raymund Catindig

PAGASA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte 'surprised' at poll results that Philippines is among world's safest countries
By Christian Deiparine | 1 day ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday evening said he was elated to learn that the Philippines had placed among the top 50...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines exceed 390,000
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
The DOH reported 2,092 additional cases, pushing the cumulative tally to 391,809.
Headlines
fbfb
LPA enters Philippine jurisdiction, may develop into tropical depression in 36 hours
8 hours ago
A low pressure area has entered the Philippine area of responsibility and may develop into a tropical depression in 36 h...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte names officials he says have been dismissed for corruption
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 14 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday night bared the names of customs officials and personnel who have either been dismissed...
Headlines
fbfb
DOST: Laguna VCO study as supplement for COVID-19 treatment ends
8 hours ago
The VCO clinical trial at Sta. Rosa Community Hospital in Laguna, which involved suspect and probable cases, has wrapped up...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
‘Disaster development for better coordination during calamity
By Romina Cabrera | 2 hours ago
The proposed Department of Disaster Resilience could address current issues on coordination between national agencies during...
Headlines
fbfb
AFP, Facebook team up vs terror
By Romina Cabrera | 2 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines expressed yesterday its resolve to exert “all-out effort” in combating terrorist...
Headlines
fbfb
Gordon, Red Cross: We’re not mukhang pera
By Paolo Romero | 2 hours ago
Sen. Richard Gordon yesterday said he was not offended nor did the humanitarian organization Philippine Red Cross feel alluded...
Headlines
fbfb
More manufacturers to put off Noche Buena price hikes
By Louella Desiderio | 2 hours ago
More manufacturers have agreed to put off price hikes for Noche Buena products, the Department of Trade and Industry re...
Headlines
fbfb
Bigger calamity budget for 2021 sought
By Edu Punay | 2 hours ago
Camarines Sur Rep. LRay Villafuerte yesterday called for an increase in calamity funds in the proposed P4.506-trillion national...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with