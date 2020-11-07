Siony exits; Tonyo brewing

MANILA, Philippines — Another low-pressure area east of Mindanao entered the Philippine area of responsibility yesterday even as severe Tropical Storm Siony was forecast to exit the country last night after passing near Batanes province, according to the weather bureau.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that the latest weather system entered at 2 p.m. and two hours later was estimated at 955 kilometers east of the Visayas.

This weather disturbance may develop into Tropical Depression Tonyo within the next 36 hours.

It is forecast to move generally west-northwestward or northwestward towards Eastern Visayas and may likely reach the area tomorrow afternoon.

The trough of the low-pressure area will bring scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Mindanao, Eastern and Central Visayas and the Bicol region.

PAGASA said Siony was expected to bring moderate and at times heavy rains as it passed Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

Rough seas will prevail over the coastal waters of these areas, with strong breeze and near gale conditions.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Batanes and Babuyan Islands could induce flooding and landslides during prolonged rainfall.

It is expected to significantly weaken over the West Philippine Sea and downgrade into a low pressure area by tomorrow afternoon.

It was spotted at around 145 kilometers west of Itbayat, Batanes at 4 p.m. yesterday.

Batanes police spokesman Lt. Colonel Rico Cayabyab said they have not received any report of casualties in the island municipalities after Siony passed through the northern part of the province.

Cayabyab said residents were prepared for the storm and local officials prepositioned relief goods three days before its expected landfall.

Residents installed support structures to protect their houses from expected strong winds, he said.

Authorities said at least 69 persons bound for Calayan in the port of mainland Aparri, Cagayan were stranded during the onslaught. – Raymund Catindig